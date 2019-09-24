Sparebanken Vest: Revises interest rates

Due to increased key policy rate for Norges Bank and increased market rates, Sparebanken Vest today has decided to make an adjustment on home mortageges by up to 0.25 percentage points. We also raise our deposit rate of up to 0.25 percentage points. New best indicative mortgage rate after change will be 2.85% for green home mortgages. For existing customers, the interest rate change will come into effect from 7 November 2019. All customers affected will receive a letter about this or information in the internet bank about how the interest rate change affects their loans or accounts. - Given that interest rates are now rising, we are very pleased that our general meeting earlier this month decided to introduce customer dividends to the bank's customers. Sparebanken Vest shall be competitive in price, and at the same time create an attractive dividend for both the individual customer and the social dividend for their local environment. Sparebanken Vest is Western Norway's own bank, where good banking operations also benefit our customers, says CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth. All customers in Sparebanken Vest will receive customer dividends based on the amount they have in loans and deposits in 2019. For example, a family with a loan of 4 million NOK and deposits of 2 million NOK will receive up to NOK 12,000 in customer dividends. More information on customer benefits can be found at spv.no For further information, please contact: Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, CEO, tel.: (+47) 951 98 430 Jørgen Gudmundsson, Executive Vice President - CFO, tel.: (+47) 951 08 957 Bjarte Fauske, Head of Finance, tel.: (+47) 915 61 698 Janne F Lønne, Head of Communication, tel.: (+47) 45 06 2930, email: janne.lonne@spv.no This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to the Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

