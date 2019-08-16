Sparebanken Vest : Strong profit performance and good growth in Sparebanken Vest *CORRECTION*

Strong profit performance and good growth in Sparebanken Vest *CORRECTION*

16.08.2019 11:13

* Change/Correction in attachment (SVEG Regnskaspresentation2Q2019_en_):Page 17,figure Nominal net interest income. Sparebanken Vest recorded a pre-tax profit of NOK 795 million in the second quarter, up from NOK 630 million in the corresponding period last year, and a return on equity of 18.0 per cent. Corrected for a one-off effect relating to the acquisition of Jonsvollskvartalet, Sparebanken Vest achieved a return on equity of 14.1 per cent for the quarter. Sparebanken Vest recorded a pre-tax profit of NOK 1,326 million (NOK 1,079 mill.) for the first half-year 2019, compared with NOK 1,079 million in the corresponding period last year. The return on equity was 14.7 per cent, compared with 12.5 per cent last year. - Sparebanken Vest delivered its best return on equity in several years for the second quarter. The profit performance was positively affected by higher nominal net interest income, strong contributions from associated companies, good cost control and continued low losses. The strong underlying profit is the result of good efforts by all employees in the Sparebanken Vest family - and it benefits both customers and Western Norway,' says CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth. In the quarter, Sparebanken Vest bought the remaining 66 per cent of the shares in Jonsvollskvartalet AS, and the company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sparebanken Vest. A one-off gain of NOK 141 million on the existing shareholding was recognised in connection with the transaction. Winning market shares The economy in Western Norway is doing well. Unemployment is falling, and the employment rate is rising. The growth in activities on the Norwegian continental shelf creates ripple effects for the rest of the economy in Western Norway. Sparebanken Vest has gained more than 5,000 new customers in the past year. The growth in lending the past year has been 8.5 per cent, which is higher than the credit growth at the national level. Sparebanken Vest continues to win market shares. Loans to corporate customers increased by 1.0 per cent in the quarter, and loans to retail customers by 1.7 per cent. - The positive trend in the economy in Western Norway has led to much higher credit demand among businesses in Western Norway. Careful management, good credit quality and low exposure to industries vulnerable to cyclical fluctuations will continue to guide our customer selection in 2019. Our goal is an increase in commitments of 10 per cent in the corporate market in 2019,' says Kjerpeseth. Strong performance by Frende, and continued profit growth in Brage Frende Forsikring reported a return on equity of 21 per cent for the first half-year 2019, resulting from a strong actuarial result and a sound return on financial assets. Brage Finans continues to see strong growth and increased its profit after tax for the first half-year 2019 to NOK 61 million, up from NOK 33 million for the corresponding period in 2018. Good cost development and low losses The cost development in the bank is still good, and operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to NOK 381 million. The amount includes NOK 11 million in direct costs relating to the development of Bulder Bank, Norway's first fully mobile banking solution. For the year to date, the parent bank shows a flat cost development of NOK 635 million, compared with NOK 632 million in the corresponding period last year. NOK 4 million in write-downs on losses and guarantees was expensed in the second quarter, while the figure in the corresponding period the year before was NOK 5 million. The low write-downs are due to the good quality of the lending portfolio and a good market outlook for Western Norway. Total defaults and potential bad debt amounted to NOK 941 million at the end of the second quarter. This corresponds to 0.57 per cent of gross lending, compared with 0.90 per cent at the end of the second quarter 2018. The decrease is ascribed to restructuring and the resulting 'curing' of a few large exposures. Good capital adequacy The bank's CET1 ratio, including the Basel I floor, was 14.7 per cent in the second quarter. If the Ministry of Finance's proposal for an increased systemic risk buffer requirement is adopted, the bank will be subject to a CET1 requirement of 15.7 per cent from 31 December 2019, as the countercyclical buffer requirement will also increase by 0.5 percentage points. Based on the CET1 ratio under the IRB approach in the second quarter, including the expected total effect of the SME discount, the bank had a CET1 ratio of 17.0 per cent at the end of the second quarter, i.e. 1.3 percentage points above the potential increased requirement. Successful launch of Bulder The successful soft launch of Bulder Bank - Norway's first fully mobile banking solution - took place on 31 May. A group of 300 customers are now testing the solution, and a full-scale launch is planned for September. The financial targets are NOK 20 billion in lending volume and 12 per cent ROE by the end of 2021. New foundation established, sale of shares and customer dividend The Board of Sparebanken Vest proposes introducing a customer dividend to consolidate the bank's position in the region. Under the current model, the bank distributes considerable funds for the public benefit. The Board believes that there is room for some of the funds to be paid out in the form of an annual customer dividend. The new model will be introduced with effect from and including the 2019 financial year, with payments starting in 2020. The Board would also like to make the bank's equity certificates even more attractive to the current owners and raise interest among investors who are not currently owners. Therefore, the Board proposes to increase the listed equity by converting approximately NOK 2.4 billion of the bank's primary capital into equity certificate capital. Sparebanken Vest is also launching a new framework for green bonds today. Key figures, second quarter 2019 (last year's figures in brackets) - Strong pre-tax profit: NOK 795 million (NOK 630 mill.) - High return on equity: 18.0% (14.9%) - Sound growth in nominal net interest income: NOK 753 million (NOK 649 mill.) - One-off effect relating to acquisition of Jonsvollskvartalet AS: NOK 141 million - Higher contributions from Frende Forsikring: NOK 41 million (NOK 18 mill.) and Brage Finans: NOK 16 million (NOK 8 mill.) - Continued low write-downs on loans and guarantees: NOK 4 million (NOK 5 mill. taken to income) - Profit per equity certificate: NOK 2.42 (NOK 1.84) Key figures, first half-year 2019 (last year's figures in brackets) - Higher pre-tax profit: NOK 1,326 million (NOK 1,079 mill.) - Sound return on equity: 14.7% (12.5%) - Net interest income up by 13.2% to NOK 1,478 million (NOK 1,305 mill.) - Profit per equity certificate: NOK 3.90 (NOK 3.07) - Book value per equity certificate: NOK 55.1 (NOK 50.6) - CET1 ratio: 14.7% (15.0%) Further information: See the enclosed interim report and presentation. A full report for the second quarter and first half-year 2019 is also available at www.spv.no. Contact persons: Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, CEO, tel.: (+47) 951 98 430 Jørgen Gudmundsson, Executive Vice President - CFO, tel.: (+47) 951 08 957 Bjarte Fauske, Head of Finance, tel.: (+47) 915 61 698 Presentation: Sparebanken Vest will present its accounting figures for the second quarter on Wednesday 15 August at the bank's premises in Jonsvollskvartalet in Bergen. After the bank's presentation of its accounting figures, there will also be a presentation of Bulder Bank and of Sparebanken Vest's strategic goals. The bank's presentation will start at 13.30. The presentation is also available via webcast here: https://www.spv.no/om-oss/investor-relations/webcast This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to the Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.