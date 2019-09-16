Log in
Sparebanken Vest : presentation

09/16/2019 | 03:37am EDT
The enclosed company presentation will be used on a Sparebanken Vest management roadshow in September. For further information contact: CEO, Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, tel.:+47 951 98 430 and e-mail: jan.kjerpeseth@spv.no CFO, Jørgen Gudmundsson, tel.: +47 951 08 957 and e-mail: jorgen.gudmundsson@spv.no CRO, Frank Johannesen, tel.:+47 952 65 971 and e-mail: frank.johannesen@spv.no About Sparebanken Vest: Sparebanken Vest is the third largest savings bank In Norway with more than 600 committed and competent employees. With continuous banking operations since 1823, Sparebanken Vest is well established in Western Norway. Sparebanken Vest is an independent, listed financial services group engaged in banking and financing activities in the counties of Hordaland, Rogaland and Sogn og Fjordane. The bank is headquartered in Bergen. Sparebanken Vest provides financial services to both the private and corporate sectors. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Sparebanken Vest published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:36:05 UTC
