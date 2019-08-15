Sparebanken Vest proposing customer dividend

15.08.2019 07:23

The Board of Directors in Sparebanken Vest is proposing to introduce a customer dividend in order to further strengthen the bank's position in the region. The bank is currently distributing significant funds for public purposes each year. The Board is of the opinion that the size of this makes it possible to distribute parts of these funds as an annual customer dividend. The customer dividend will be introduced with effect from the financial year 2019, and will be paid out in 2020. The customer dividend will be distributed to retail and corporate customers. The customers can receive dividend based on up to NOK 2 million in loans and NOK 2 million in deposits. Introduction of customer dividends is conditional upon (i) resolution by an extraordinary meeting planned for primo September 2019 and (ii) necessary approvals from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The bank's dividend policy remains unchanged, stating that the profit will be distributed to the equity certificate capital and the primary capital according to the ownership ratio and that up to 50% of the annual profit will be distributed as dividends. Sparebanken Vest will host a capital markets day in Bergen on 15th August at 1300 CET in Jonsvollskvartalet for investors and analysts where the board's proposal will be presented. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. For further information contact: CEO, Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, tel.:+47 951 98 430 and e-mail: jan.kjerpeseth@spv.no CFO, Jørgen Gudmundsson, tel.: +47 951 08 957 and e-mail: jorgen.gudmundsson@spv.no CRO, Frank Johannesen, tel.:+47 952 65 971 and e-mail: frank.johannesen@spv.no About Sparebanken Vest: Sparebanken Vest is the third largest savings bank In Norway with more than 600 committed and competent employees. With continuous banking operations since 1823, Sparebanken Vest is well established in Western Norway. Sparebanken Vest is an independent, listed financial services group engaged in banking and financing activities in the counties of Hordaland, Rogaland and Sogn & Fjordane. The bank is headquartered in Bergen. Sparebanken Vest provides financial services to both the private and corporate sectors. Bergen, 15th August 2019 Sparebanken Vest