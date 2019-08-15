Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sparebanken Vest : proposing customer dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Sparebanken Vest proposing customer dividend

15.08.2019 07:23

The Board of Directors in Sparebanken Vest is proposing to introduce a customer dividend in order to further strengthen the bank's position in the region. The bank is currently distributing significant funds for public purposes each year. The Board is of the opinion that the size of this makes it possible to distribute parts of these funds as an annual customer dividend. The customer dividend will be introduced with effect from the financial year 2019, and will be paid out in 2020. The customer dividend will be distributed to retail and corporate customers. The customers can receive dividend based on up to NOK 2 million in loans and NOK 2 million in deposits. Introduction of customer dividends is conditional upon (i) resolution by an extraordinary meeting planned for primo September 2019 and (ii) necessary approvals from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The bank's dividend policy remains unchanged, stating that the profit will be distributed to the equity certificate capital and the primary capital according to the ownership ratio and that up to 50% of the annual profit will be distributed as dividends. Sparebanken Vest will host a capital markets day in Bergen on 15th August at 1300 CET in Jonsvollskvartalet for investors and analysts where the board's proposal will be presented. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. For further information contact: CEO, Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, tel.:+47 951 98 430 and e-mail: jan.kjerpeseth@spv.no CFO, Jørgen Gudmundsson, tel.: +47 951 08 957 and e-mail: jorgen.gudmundsson@spv.no CRO, Frank Johannesen, tel.:+47 952 65 971 and e-mail: frank.johannesen@spv.no About Sparebanken Vest: Sparebanken Vest is the third largest savings bank In Norway with more than 600 committed and competent employees. With continuous banking operations since 1823, Sparebanken Vest is well established in Western Norway. Sparebanken Vest is an independent, listed financial services group engaged in banking and financing activities in the counties of Hordaland, Rogaland and Sogn & Fjordane. The bank is headquartered in Bergen. Sparebanken Vest provides financial services to both the private and corporate sectors. Bergen, 15th August 2019 Sparebanken Vest

Disclaimer

Sparebanken Vest published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 21:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:42pVERSABANK : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 28, 2019
PU
05:42pALLERGAN : Provides Online Resource for Patients and Surgeons about BIOCELL® Textured Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders
PU
05:42pMAGAZINE LUIZA : Material Fact - Tax Credits
PU
05:42pVALUE LINE : Form def 14a
PU
05:42pGOLD FIELDS : H1 2019 RESULTS Nick Holland - CEO
PU
05:41pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:40pCLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD : . Reports Growth in Assets and Net Financial Revenue in Second Quarter of 2019
AQ
05:39pSundance Energy Australia Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results
GL
05:39pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
5VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group