Spark + AI Summit 2019 Brings Together Global Data and Machine Learning Innovators

Databricks,
the leader in Unified Analytics and founded by the original creators of
Apache Spark™, today announced keynote speakers and several new event
features for this year’s Spark
+ AI Summit conference taking place in San Francisco from April
23-25, 2019. Spark + AI Summit is the leading event for data teams,
including developers, data scientists, and data and analytics leaders,
to engage in discussions regarding data, analytics, machine learning and
practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI).
The keynotes, sessions and training at this conference will cover data
engineering and data science content along with best practices for
productionizing AI. Attendees will learn about the latest advances in
Apache Spark and machine learning technologies like TensorFlow, MLflow,
PyTorch as well as real-world enterprise AI best practice. To lead
discussions on innovations in AI, the Spark + AI Summit speaker lineup
includes presentations from data and machine learning thought leaders,
researchers and the original creators of Apache Spark and MLflow.
The comprehensive list of keynote speakers are:
-
David Patterson, Pardee Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus at the
University of California at Berkeley and Turing Award winner
-
Jitendra Malik, Director at Facebook AI Research, Professor of EECS at
University of California at Berkeley and pioneer in machine learning
and computer vision
-
Jan Neumann, Senior Director of Applied AI Research for Comcast
-
Caitlin Smallwood, Vice President of Data Science and Analytics at
Netflix
-
Timnit Gebru, Data Researcher at Stanford
Databricks co-founders and original creators of Apache Spark keynotes
include:
-
Reynold Xin, Chief Architect and co-founder at Databricks
-
Matei Zaharia, Chief Technologist and co-founder at Databricks
-
Ali Ghodsi, CEO and co-founder at Databricks
The Summit begins with several one-day training and certification
workshops, which include a mix of instruction and hands-on exercises. In
addition to providing Apache Spark training, this year’s Summit includes
training on MLflow and Databricks Delta. Offering more hands-on
experiences for developers, this year’s Summit will feature a Developer
Hub to connect with Databricks customers and resident solutions
architects and networking in the designated Developer Lounge. The Summit
will also host events for specialized industries, including Healthcare
and Life Sciences, Financial Technology, and groups including Women in
Unified Analytics.
“This year’s Summit is laser-focused on showcasing innovations in AI
technology and practical use cases, while creating opportunities for
more technical conversations among peers,” said Ali Ghodsi. “We are
seeing more diversity in the Summit attendees spanning developers and
data scientists, so the content and experiences will create
opportunities for these two teams to better collaborate and develop
solutions for data problems. Since the inception of Apache Spark - the
original unified analytics engine - we as a community have been driving
innovations to make AI achievable. We’re looking forward to hosting the
greatest minds in AI and continued innovation.”
More than 5,000 attendees at the Spark + AI Summit will attend three
days of training sessions, presentations and networking events. This
year’s event will take place at the Moscone West Convention Center and
include more than 160 talks. Key themes for this year’s Spark + AI
Summit include real-world AI use cases, the latest in deep learning
frameworks and Apache Spark integration, best practices for
productionizing machine learning models, and how to use Apache Spark at
scale.
Find out more information on the full
agenda and register
to attend this year’s Spark + AI Summit 2019. Follow @SparkAISummit
and #SparkAISummit on Twitter for the latest news and updates. Sponsors
include Intel, Snowflake Computing and Microsoft. See the full list of
sponsors here: https://databricks.com/sparkaisummit/north-america/sponsors
For more information about Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform, visit www.databricks.com.
About Databricks
Databricks’ mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by
unifying Data Science, Engineering and Business. Founded by the original
creators of Apache Spark, Databricks provides a Unified Analytics
Platform for data science teams to collaborate with data engineering and
lines of business to build data products. Users achieve faster
time-to-value with Databricks by creating analytic workflows that go
from ETL and interactive exploration to production. The company also
makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by providing a
fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that reduces
operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks has
secured investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management,
Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Battery Ventures, Green Bay
Ventures, and Geodesic, among others, and has a global customer base
that includes Viacom, Shell and HP.
Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are trademarks of the Apache Software
Foundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005280/en/