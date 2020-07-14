Log in
SparkFun® Electronics releases two new GPS/GNSS boards featuring dead reckoning and multiple constellation connection

07/14/2020 | 10:08am EDT

BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics has announced the release of its two latest GPS/GNSS boards, the ZED-F9R Breakout and ZED-F9R pHAT. Each board features u-blox's Automotive Dead Reckoning and allows for connection to multiple constellations including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS. The ZED-F9R pHAT connects to a Raspberry Pi to bring GPS/GNSS capabilities to the platform.

"SparkFun has always been proud of the GPS and GNSS boards we've made in-house," said Kirk Benell, SparkFun's Chief Technical Officer. "That makes us even more excited to be the first to develop not one, but two open source development platforms that utilize u-blox's ZED-F9R module. We've created unique Real Time Kinematics (RTK) as well as dead reckoning boards in the past, but these are the first boards that combine the two features into a single professional platform. Working on these boards has been a labor of love and we are excited to finally release them to the world."

The SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS-RTK Dead Reckoning Breakout is a high precision, sensor fusion GNSS board with equally impressive configuration options. The ZED-F9R takes advantage of u-blox's Automotive Dead Reckoning (ADR) technology and provides a highly accurate, continuous position by fusing a 3D IMU sensor, wheel ticks, a vehicle dynamics model, correction data, and GNSS measurements.

The SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS-RTK Dead Reckoning pHAT features the same high precision, sensor fusion GNSS board and impressive configuration options as the SparkFun ZED-F9R GPS-RTK Dead Reckoning Breakout, but with the ability for users to attach the pHAT to their Raspberry Pi (not included) to start navigating.

Both boards are currently shipping.

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)
Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you're creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, building a robot for school or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision or skill level, our open source components, curriculum, and online tutorials are designed to make innovative technology more accessible, and the road to a finished project shorter. We're here to help you start something.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparkfun-electronics-releases-two-new-gpsgnss-boards-featuring-dead-reckoning-and-multiple-constellation-connection-301092657.html

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
