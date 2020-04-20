Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sparkasse KölnBonn: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sparkasse KölnBonn / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sparkasse KölnBonn: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.04.2020 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sparkasse KölnBonn hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2020
Address: http://www.sparkasse-koelnbonn.de/jahresabschluss

20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparkasse KölnBonn
Hahnenstraße 57
50667 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.sparkasse-koelnbonn.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024809  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58aEPFL : MegaX, the first camera to capture the smallest particles of light; EPFL scientists, working in association with Canon, have developed a camera that can take 3D images with record-breaking speed and resolution
AQ
05:57aBoCom Securities arm fined $2.5 million in Hong Kong for regulatory failings
RE
05:56aU.S. Concrete Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, New $180 Million Credit Facility and First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Schedule
PR
05:54aMULTICONSULT : signs a call-off under the Fornebubanen frame agreement
AQ
05:53aCRH : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:52aADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:51aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Secures More Than $1.6b Worth of New Contracts For 1Q2020
PU
05:51aMEDICA : Annual Report and Accounts 2019
PU
05:51aHEAD OF JD LIVE : Pursuing Both Effective Branding and Strong Sales Results in 202 …
PU
05:51aBIXOLON : Launches SRP-Q200 Compact Cube Receipt Printer to the European Market; Introducing 2-inch Printing to Its Highly Successful POS Cube Series Printing Line-up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday
5CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group