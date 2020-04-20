Sparkasse KölnBonn: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sparkasse KölnBonn / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

20.04.2020 / 11:06

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 20, 2020

Address:

Sparkasse KölnBonn hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 20, 2020
Address: http://www.sparkasse-koelnbonn.de/jahresabschluss

