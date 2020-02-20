Log in
Sparkhound Recognized on CRN's Elite 150 MSP 500 List

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing a trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sparkhound to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. Growth in AWS and Microsoft cloud hosting services and new offerings such as the Pop-up Service Desk distinguishes the company from other managed service providers.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

Also contributing to Sparkhound’s growth is their ability to empower the citizen developer with toolsets like Low Code/No Code platforms and align disparate ITSM tools and business processes to their internal methodologies as they scale digital services.

“We continue to improve our delivery models to ensure clients achieve right-sized environments for the greatest efficiency and economic impact on their bottom line,” said Shawn Usher, Founder and CEO, Sparkhound. “We are proud to have CRN recognize our services among the top technology providers and distinguish Sparkhound as an ‘Elite’ organization helping to change the landscape of the digital services channel.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500. Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

For more information please visit www.Sparkhound.com or dial 866.217.1500.

About Sparkhound
With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
