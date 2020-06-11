Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sparking Innovation: How Federal Investments in Semiconductor Research Strengthen America's Economy and Tech Leadership Blog: 06/11/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020, 12:00pm

by David Isaacs, Vice President, Government Affairs

Increased federal investments in semiconductor research have outsized benefits for the U.S. economy, according to a new report commissioned by SIA. The report, titled 'Sparking Innovation: How Federal Investment in Semiconductor R&D Spurs U.S. Economic Growth and Job Creation,' demonstrates federal investments in semiconductor research provide outstanding value to the taxpayer and should be a priority for policymakers interested in generating economic growth and maintaining U.S. technology leadership.

[DOWNLOAD THE REPORT]

According to the report, each additional dollar invested in federal semiconductor research increases U.S. gross domestic product by $16.50. This figure likely understates the full benefit to the economy, as it is derived from the benefits to the computer and electronics sector only. Given the pervasive role of semiconductors in enabling innovation throughout the economy, the actual benefit is likely to be higher. The report also finds substantial increases in semiconductor research and related fields would add $161 billion to GDP over five years and add 500,000 jobs to the U.S. economy.

Another finding of the report is that federal semiconductor research investments stimulate additional investments by the private sector. The semiconductor industry in the U.S. currently invests approximately 20 percent of revenue into R&D - among the highest percentages of any sector - totaling nearly $40 billion in 2019. Unfortunately, federal investment has remained relatively flat as a percentage of GDP, while private sector research investment has increased nearly 10-fold. Increased federal investments would lead to even greater private investments.

In 2019, SIA issued a policy blueprint, Winning the Future, that calls for substantially increasing federal investment in semiconductor research and related fields. These increases are needed for the U.S. to win the global race for technology leadership and reap the economic and security benefits that result from such leadership.

Advances in semiconductor technology have a positive impact on the entire economy and nearly every major sector, including automotive, telecommunications, agriculture, biomedical, and national defense. To maintain U.S. technology leadership in the face of growing global competition, Congress should significantly increase semiconductor research and research in related fields.

Disclaimer

SIA - Semiconductor Industry Association published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pCREE : Yutong Group to Deliver Its First Electric Bus in China to Use Silicon Carbide in Powertrain
PU
01:08pZION OIL & GAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pU.S. auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch, but long-term worries remain
RE
01:07pREALOGY : Guaranteed Rate Donates $3.4 Million to Feeding America, Helping to Provide 34 Million Meals to People in Need
PR
01:07pNestle Board Approves Switch in Water Business Strategy
DJ
01:06pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 online
AQ
01:06p5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 28-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Notice convening Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:06pFISHER & PAYKEL : Launches Integrated Wine Column
BU
01:05pANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group