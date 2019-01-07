Sparkle Roll : Discloseable Transaction - Purchase of Wealth Management Products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SPARKLE ROLL GROUP LIMITED ᘴഺණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 970)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PURCHASE OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The Group had, during the Relevant Period, purchased certain wealth management products from China Minsheng. The aggregate purchase amount of the wealth management products with China Minsheng during the Relevant Period amounted to RMB102,980,000. As at the date of this announcement, save and except the relevant wealth management product under Investment Agreement M in the sum of RMB33,000,000, all of the wealth management products were redeemed.

As one of the applicable percentage ratios of the aggregate purchase amount of the wealth management products is more than 5% but less than 25%, the relevant transactions under the Investment Agreements when aggregated constitute a discloseable transaction which is subject to reporting and announcement requirements only but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

PURCHASE OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

The Board announces that three subsidiaries of the Company, namely Beijing De Te Motors Trading, Beijing Mei He Zhen Yong Motors Trading and Yang Pu Quan Tian, had purchased certain wealth management products from China Minsheng in the aggregate amount of RMB102,980,000 during the Relevant Period. As at the date of this announcement, save and except the relevant wealth management product under Investment Agreement M in the sum of RMB33,000,000, all of the wealth management products were redeemed. The details of the wealth management products are set out as follows:

1

A.

Wealth Management Product A

Parties to the relevant : Investment Agreement A: Investment Agreements in Beijing Mei He Zhen Yong Motors Trading and China respect of Wealth Minsheng Management Product A Investment Agreement M: Beijing De Te Motors Trading and China Minsheng Product name : Extraordinary Asset Management Tianyijin Corporate A* (Product FGAC15168A) ( ڢɭ༟ପ၍ଣ˂๐ږዚ࿴ A ಛ) Aggregate purchase amount : RMB65,000,000 Term of product : From the date of purchase to 31 December 2099 Type of investment return : Non-principal guaranteed with floating return Risk level of product (internal : Lower risk (level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 according to the risk assessment by the bank) internal risk scale of China Minsheng) Rate of return of product : Approximately 3% expected by the Company Right of early termination : Investors have the right to redeem the product on any or redemption Working Day China Minsheng is entitled to early termination of this product with 1 Working Day's announcement Balance as at the date of : Investment Agreement A: this announcement Nil (All the products under such agreement were redeemed) Investment Agreement M: RMB33,000,000 2

B.

Wealth Management Product BParties to the relevant Investment Agreements in respect of Wealth Management Product B

Product name

: Investment Agreement B, Investment Agreement C, Investment Agreement D, Investment Agreement E, Investment Agreement F, Investment Agreement G, Investment Agreement H, Investment Agreement I, Investment Agreement J, Investment Agreement K and Investment Agreement L: Yang Pu Quan Tian and China Minsheng

: Extraordinary Asset Management Tianyijin Corporate B* (Product FGAC15168B) ( ڢɭ༟ପ၍ଣ˂๐ږዚ࿴ B ಛ)Aggregate amount

: RMB37,980,000 Term of product

: From the date of purchase to 31 December 2099 Type of investment return

: Non-principal guaranteed with floating return Risk level of product (internal risk assessment by the bank)

: Lower risk (level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 according to the internal risk scale of China Minsheng) Rate of return of product expected by the Company

: Approximately 3%Right of early termination or redemption Balance as at the date of this announcement

: Investors have the right to redeem the product on any Working Day China Minsheng is entitled to early termination of this product with 1 Working Day's announcement

: Investment Agreement B, Investment Agreement C, Investment Agreement D, Investment Agreement E, Investment Agreement F, Investment Agreement G, Investment Agreement H, Investment Agreement I, Investment Agreement J, Investment Agreement K and Investment Agreement L:

Nil (All the products under such agreement were redeemed)

3

BACKGROUND OF AND REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS FOR PURCHASE OF THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS AND THEIR BENEFITS TO THE COMPANY

The Group invested in the Investment Agreements as short-term investments. The transactions under the Investment Agreements were financed from the internal resources (mainly surplus funds) of the Group. By entering into the Investment Agreements, the Group can enhance its overall capital gain, which is consistent with the core objectives of the Group to ensure capital safety and liquidity. The average rate of return of those redeemed wealth management products under the Investment Agreements is approximately 3% per annum and as at the date of this announcement, the Group did not experience any losses on the relevant wealth management products. Taking into account of, among others, the low level of risks and the expected rates of returns, the Company considers that entering into the Investment Agreements will provide the Group with better returns than the returns on deposits generally offered by commercial banks and increase the Group's overall earnings in the long run.

In consideration of the above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the transactions were fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in distributorships of luxury goods. The operations are mainly based in Hong Kong, the PRC and Malaysia.

Beijing De Te Motors Trading is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the trading of automobiles and related parts and accessories and provision of after-sales services in the PRC.

Beijing Mei He Zhen Yong Motors Trading is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the trading of automobiles and related parts and accessories and provision of after-sales services in the PRC.

Yang Pu Quan Tian is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the trading of automobiles and related parts and accessories and provision of after-sales services in the PRC.

INFORMATION OF CHINA MINSHENG

China Minsheng, incorporated in Beijing on 12 January 1996, is the first national joint stock commercial bank with contributions from non-state-owned enterprises in China. China Minsheng and its subsidiaries mainly provide corporate and personal banking, treasury business, finance leasing, asset management and other financial services in China. Its shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1988). To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, China Minsheng, its group members and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

4

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios of the aggregate purchase amount of the wealth management products is more than 5% but less than 25%, the relevant transactions under the Investment Agreements when aggregated constitute a discloseable transaction which is subject to reporting and announcement requirements only but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires: