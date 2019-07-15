Sparks & Honey Expands Executive Team; Welcomes Industry Veteran as First Managing Partner, Business Transformation

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , the NY-based cultural consultancy, today announced the appointment of Laura Chiavone to Managing Partner, Business Transformation. She joins the company from Tribal Worldwide where she served as Chief Strategy Officer for the past two years. In this newly created role, Chiavone will be charged with leading and expanding sparks & honey’s burgeoning business transformation practice. She will report directly to Founder and CEO, Terry Young.



A Brazilian-born, industry vet with over 20 years of experience, Chiavone has held senior strategy roles at major advertising agencies in Brazil and the U.S. with stints at DM9DDB, Almap BBDO and Y&R. Throughout her career, she has led transformation work for clients such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Nike, Heineken, Mars Inc., Walmart, Mondelez, J&J, FCA Automobiles, Cisco and Pfizer. With a degree in Social Sciences from the University of São Paulo, several years spent at the helm of her own cultural and strategy consultancy, Limo Inc., and 13 years at Miami Ad School as a teacher and faculty director for the Account Strategy Bootcamp, Chiavone’s hybrid background puts her in the perfect position to manage and grow sparks & honey’s current offering to the C-Suite.

“We have been hard at work the last few years, developing, testing, and iterating unique transformation methodologies that map and quantify cultural disruption,” said Young. “The C-Suite clients we work with now rely on this work as they look at the trajectory of their businesses for the next decade – from product development to acquisition targets to organizational transformation. Laura’s expertise lies where technology, innovation and creativity converge with business acumen, making her the perfect fit for this new role and giving her an edge when it comes to guiding the C-Suite through this transformation journey.”



“My whole career, I’ve lived and breathed strategy, predicting the future for some of the world’s top brands,” said Chiavone. “Now, with the robust cultural data and insights that sparks & honey’s Q™ system produces, I’ll have the actual proof to help clients design the future of their business. The unique blend of man and machine, human insights and technology-driven intelligence is what truly sets sparks & honey apart and also what energizes me most about joining this team.”



An industry leader and mentor, Chiavone collaborates with nonprofit programs across Europe, Brazil and the U.S. to mentor high-potential female talent. She runs Like a Boss, an online leadership training platform. Chiavone’s work has been recognized by top award shows including the Effies, Jay Chiat Awards and Cannes Lions. She has been named a Women To Watch (Brazil) and Planner of The Year in Brazil from multiple entities, and has spoken at key tentpoles including Cannes Lions and the 3% Conference.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-led cultural consultancy that helps global organizations understand and take advantage of accelerating change. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts, including its “brain trust” of distinguished Board members, sparks & honey identifies emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a disruption-prone world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the DAS Group of Companies.

