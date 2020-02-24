Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spartan Towers LLC Announces Completion of 25 Sigourney Street Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:46am EST

As Part of the Deal, Owner William Coons Announces Partnership with Askar Corporation Chairman and Founder Casey Askar, Who Secures First Major Business Investment in Connecticut

Local business owner William H. Coons III, has announced the purchase of 25 Sigourney Street in downtown Hartford, Conn. by Spartan Towers, LLC. The 15-story, 627,401-square-foot Class A Building will be completely renovated in preparation for new business tenants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005229/en/

Askar Properties Founder Casey Askar (Photo: Business Wire)

Askar Properties Founder Casey Askar (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the sale, Coons III announced that an entity owned by Askar Brands Chairman and Founder Casey Askar’s Family Trust, will purchase the membership interest in Spartan Towers LLC. Askar will be named the Manager of Spartan Towers, LLC. Coons III will be issued a debenture granting him a 10% interest in Spartan Towers, LLC.

Askar owns and operates multiple franchise companies and also owns and operates a vast and diverse portfolio of real estate companies, consisting of retail, professional office and light industrial spaces across the United States. Askar recently finalized the largest acquisition of Dunkin’ franchises in South Florida, with the purchase of 47 Dunkin’ locations across southeast Florida.

In 2019, he made local headlines with the purchase of the Farmington home formerly owned by 50 Cent and Mike Tyson. Once Askar bought the home, he promised to continue to invest in the community.

“I feel deeply committed to investing in this community and today is the first step in fulfilling my original promise to do so,” said Askar. “I believe the 25 Sigourney Street building is the gateway to Parkville and holds a lot of promise for business growth for our metro area, and I’m excited to see its future tenants flourish in this space.”

Coons III, a well-known local real estate investor, was convinced this project needed the backing of a substantial investor. Coons will continue to support day-to-day operations.

"I am thrilled and excited for Hartford to have found an investor like Casey Askar. His leadership, experience, long-term investment philosophy and direction will be invaluable,” Coons III said. “Casey is the perfect person to lead this project, he has done this before in Detroit where he took a large building, similar to this, and turned it around. My team and I feel fortunate to have him lead this project and expect 25 Sigourney Street will become a great success filling a needed demand for national and local companies."

As the new owner, Spartan Towers, LLC has agreed to make at least $2.3 million in capital improvements to the office building within five years of its purchase, with a total of more than $7.5 million in investment expected to create modern and highly functional operational space for a wide variety of businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aHAProxy Technologies Announces Certified Integration Program
GL
09:01aILPA Publishes a Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap for the Private Equity Industry
GL
09:01aBNP Paribas and JetBlue Partner to Close First Sustainability-Linked RCF for the Airline Industry
GL
09:01aCYGILANT : to Highlight the Need for Encrypted Traffic Visibility at RSA Conference 2020
BU
09:01aDelphix Appoints Steven Chung as President, Worldwide Field Operations
GL
09:01aEXTRAHOP : Extends Cloud-Native Detection & Response Leadership with Industry's First Fully Integrated Hosted NDR Solution for Hybrid Enterprises
BU
09:01aTaronis Fuels Schedules Delivery of First Gasification Unit to Ankara
GL
09:01aSKECHERS U S A : GO RUN Razor 3 Hyper Named “Editors' Choice” by Runner's World
BU
09:01aQlik Expands Partnership With Databricks by Joining its Data Ingestion Network
GL
09:01aNewcomers to Canada and Indigenous Peoples to Gain Access to Innovative New Salesforce Training Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group