SpartanNash Company : Announces Retirement of Ted Adornato, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) today announced that Ted Adornato,
Executive Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail, plans to
retire effective October 6, 2018.
David Staples, SpartanNash’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, "Ted’s expertise and leadership during his 15 years with the
Company have helped make our corporate retail stores more
consumer-driven, competitive, and a vital part of our company and the
communities we serve. On behalf of the Board of Directors, all of our
associates, and me personally, I thank Ted for his many contributions
and wish him all the best in retirement."
Tom Swanson, currently Vice President, Merchandising and Marketing for
SpartanNash’s Corporate Retail, will succeed Mr. Adornato as Senior Vice
President and General Manager of Corporate Retail.
Mr. Swanson has over 30 years of executive and managerial experience in
grocery retailing, including over six years as Vice President of
SpartanNash’s corporate Retail-West operations. Mr. Swanson currently
oversees marketing and merchandising for SpartanNash’s 140 corporate
owned stores, enabling the company to maximize its expertise as a
retailer and build greater connectivity with its distribution customers.
“Tom’s extensive experience leading our retail grocery business has been
and will continue to be of great benefit to us as we increasingly invest
in strengthening our retail operations,” said Mr. Staples.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core
businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of
independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and
U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh
produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves
customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,
Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash
currently operates 140 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of
Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s
Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division,
SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S.
military commissaries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005446/en/