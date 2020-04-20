Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spartech : Continues Fight Against COVID-19 With Supply of Materials to Company Producing Personal Protective Equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Spartech announced today it is supplying essential clear plastic materials to Duo Form, a Michigan-based company now producing intubation boxes and safety shields to help protect healthcare professionals. Spartech is a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions.

“In the fight against COVID-19, we recognize the importance of quickly supplying critical materials to companies like Duo Form that can produce personal protective equipment for our frontline healthcare professionals,” said Todd Niemuth, Market Manager-Healthcare for Spartech. “Our number one goal is to ensure companies have the necessary materials to make and deliver protective equipment that will keep our courageous nurses and doctors safe.”

“We want to thank Spartech for suppling us with much-needed materials to produce intubation boxes as well as safety shields and face shields,” said Mike Gonser, Director of New Product Development for Duo Form. “Like Spartech, our main objective is to protect healthcare workers as we work together to end this global pandemic.”

Spartech supplied Duo Form with DuraGard™, a clear polycarbonate product that will be used in Duo Form Intubation Boxes and Duo Retail Safety Shields. Durable and strong, the thick gauge product is ideal for protecting medical and healthcare facilities. DuraGard™ can also be used in applications such as sneeze-guards at retail and grocery store checkout lanes.

Duo Form’s Intubation Boxes provide additional protection between medical staff and patients when an endotracheal intubation is needed for a patient with known or suspected COVID-19. In addition, the transportable box can be kept over a patient’s head when the patient is being moved to different hospital units. Spartech is also supplying Duo Form with UltraTuf™ PETG, another material that will be used in Duo Form face shields.

Spartech has long manufactured the clear plastic films used to make the personal protective equipment that helps protect first responders and healthcare workers in their daily work protecting and assisting their patients. Now, Spartech’s decades of expertise in forming plastic materials is essential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Spartech has multiple facilities to process these clear materials, the St. Louis-based company can ensure a constant supply of personal protection equipment even during high demand. Spartech’s other facilities that can process the materials are Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; Muncie, Indiana; Greenville, Ohio and Newark, New Jersey.

Prior to the pandemic, Spartech already had customers that make face shields for medical and industrial applications. Not surprisingly, Spartech’s healthcare customers that produce personal protective equipment are now seeing an increased demand. As a result, Spartech is now running materials and meeting that demand in a big way.

“Because we have several locations with the capabilities and capacities to process the materials, we are able to reach these key producers in an efficient and timely manner,” Niemuth said. “Our employees have really stepped up. We cannot thank them enough.”

For more information on Spartech’s personal protection equipment, click here.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 15 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting the exact standards for everything from medical devices and packaging to food packaging, as well as aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast™. http://spartech.com/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pONCODESIGN : Announces the Creation of its new “Artificial Intelligence” Business Unit and Appoints Stéphane Gerart as its Head
BU
12:02pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Speakers Market 2019-2023 | Popularity of Wireless Streaming to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:02pFOX NEWS CHANNEL TO PRESENT OUTNUMBERED OVERTIME : AMERICA LEARNS TOGETHER ANCHORED BY HARRIS FAULKNER ON TUESDAY, APRIL 21st
AQ
12:02pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Trading update 31 March 2020
AQ
12:02pNew Book Profiles Man Lauded as “Kentucky's Foremost Entrepreneur”
BU
12:01pDEADLINE ALERT FOR CRON, NCLH, GPOR, AOSL : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:01pTOYOTA MOTOR : Adjustments to Domestic Production (Updated April 20)
AQ
12:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)
GL
12:01pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from April 13, 2020 until April 17, 2020 (included)
PU
12:01pLEGRAND : Disclosure of Transactions in Own-shares Executed from 04/13/2020 to 04/17/2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : settles emissions class action with three-quarters of claimants
5Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group