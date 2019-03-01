Spaulding Ridge LLC Expands Into Europe and Adds Johan Rehnstrom, Associate Principal and Nordic Regional Leader.

Spaulding Ridge, LLC, a management consulting company offering executive
advisory and best-in-cloud IT solutions, announced today its expansion
into Europe and the recent hiring of Johan Rehnstrom, Associate
Principal and Market Leader for the Nordics.
After a full year in business focusing on domestic growth in the United
States and Canada, Spaulding Ridge is expanding its global footprint;
serving clients in Europe. This is a natural extension of Spaulding
Ridge’s business due to deep-seated relationships and proven success
delivering solutions to the office of the CFO in Europe.
Based in Stockholm, Johan Rehnstrom will lead Spaulding Ridge’s business
development, program delivery and operations in the Nordic countries. “I
am very excited about joining the world class team at Spaulding Ridge to
expand its operations and presence into the Nordic region. Spaulding
Ridge has vast experience and expertise from working with global
companies in various industries. With this proven track record, we can
provide our clients with executive-level, practical advice to improve
their processes and transform their businesses.” Prior to joining
Spaulding Ridge, Johan served in various finance leadership roles for
several years at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a global mining company. In
addition to actively participating in building the global finance
function, Johan was responsible for developing and maintaining the
performance management system to link operational and strategic decision
making with financial and economic outcomes. “Johan brings proven
experience successfully building teams and leading large
transformational programs. He also adds deep mining expertise to our
expanding industry-focused offerings,” said Tassos Siatras, Spaulding
Ridge Principal and Head of International Markets.
Spaulding Ridge CEO, Jay Laabs, commented, “We are very excited to open
in Europe under Johan’s leadership. Our clients have global needs, and
we are scaling to meet these needs. We are also responding to requests
by our alliance partners like Anaplan, OneStream, and DocuSign to
support them in Europe based on our success in North America.”
