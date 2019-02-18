Spaxs S p A : Deed of merger SPAXS-BIP

Milan, 15 February 2019 - Following the press release dated 18 January 2019, SPAXS S.p.A. ('SPAXS') notifies that the deed of merger governing the incorporation of SPAXS into Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. ('BIP' and the 'Merger') has been signed today.

As the Merger becomes effective, illimity Bank S.p.A. ('illimity') will automatically come into being. As the Merger is finalised, all ordinary shares of Banca Interprovinciale as well as all ordinary shares, special shares and all conditional share rights of SPAXS will be replaced by new illimity ordinary shares, new special shares and new illimity conditional share rights.

The Merger will become effective (i) on 25 February 2019, if both the registration of the deed of merger with the relevant Company Registers and the Consob authorisation to the publication of illimity Prospectus have occurred timely, or, otherwise, (ii) on the third trading day after the latter between the day of the registration of the deed of merger with the relevant Company Registers and the Consob authorisation to the publication of the Prospectus. As of the Effective Date of the Merger, the ordinary shares and the conditional share rights of illimity will be traded on the MTA; SPAXS's ordinary shares and conditional share rights will be delisted from trading on AIM Italia and cancelled. The Merger shall be effective for accounting and tax purposes as of 1 January 2019.

It is to be noted that, according to the Merger plan, SPAXS's shareholders shall obtain 1 new illimity ordinary share and 1 new illimity special share respectively in exchange for each SPAXS ordinary and special share held; holders of SPAXS conditional share rights will be assigned 1 newly-issued illimity conditional share right for each SPAXS conditional share right held. As for BIP shareholders other than SPAXS, 137.0726 newly-issued illimity ordinary shares will be assigned in exchange for each BIP ordinary share held by them. Cash compensation is not envisaged, and the shareholders will bear no costs for the exchange and allotment process.

At the Effective Date of the Merger, illimity paid-up share capital will amount to Euro 43,377,000 (fully paid up), corresponding to 59,422,861 ordinary shares and 1,440,000 special shares, for which no nominal value has been indicated. At the same date, illimity outstanding conditional share rights will be n. 28,492,827.

***

The effective date of the Merger, the date of settlement for the right to sell included in the Merger project, and any further information will be communicated by means of a press release distributed through the SDIR-NIS system and published on SPAXS's website www.spaxs.it - in the Business Combination/Shareholders' Meetings/Shareholders' Meeting January 2019/Merger Project Section -, on BIP's website www.bancainterprovinciale.it and on www.illimity.com in the Investor Relations Section.