Spaxs S p A : First Half Financial Report June 2018

10/01/2018 | 10:42am CEST

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SPAXS S.P.A. APPROVES THE FIRST HALF FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

  • Equity totalling nearly Euro 614.5 million

  • Positive Net Financial Position for about Euro 613.5 million

In the first six months of the year SPAXS identified the Target company and started the process which leads to the creation of illimity, on track with the scheduled timeline

After the closing of the half-year, SPAXS accelerated the execution of the Business Combination, which was approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 8 August and completed on 20 September

Milan, 28 September 2018 - The Board of Directors of SPAXS S.p.A. ('SPAXS') met today and approved the interim financial report at 30 June 2018, prepared pursuant to AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations and in accordance with Italian accounting standards.

SPAXS is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company set up on 20 December 2017, whose shares and Conditional Share Rights have been trading since 1 February 2018 on AIM Italia - Mercato Alternativo del Capitale, organised and operated by Borsa Italiana. SPAXS started its operations in the first half of 2018 and, in accordance with its corporate purpose, management has been focusing on the selection process to identify the Target company for the Business Combination. On 12 April 2018, SPAXS signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. (the 'Bank'), a bank that has been operating in the SME segment since 2009 and, as at 31 December 2017, had approximately Euro 1 billion in total assets and nearly Euro 60 million in equity.

The purpose of the Business Combination with Banca Interprovinciale is to create a new and highly innovative bank specialising in: i) lending to high-potential SMEs that have a sub-optimal financial structure and/or a low rating or no rating at all, including in the non-performing SME segment (Unlikely-To-Pay); ii) acquiring and servicing corporate NPLs portfolios, secured and unsecured; iii) providing digital direct banking services to households and businesses. The new bank will be named illimity.

As a SPAC, during the reporting period SPAXS did not generate revenues, and therefore incurred an approximately Euro 3.5 million loss-largely attributable to service costs. At 30 June 2018, equity totalled about Euro 614.5 million and the net financial position was positive for about Euro 613.5 million.

As this is the first interim report, it is not possible to compare the results with the first six months of the prior year.

***

As for the significant events occurred after the closing of the first half of 2018, on 20 July 2018 SPAXS's management unveiled the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan of the new bank that will result from the Business Combination with Banca Interprovinciale.

On 3 August 2018, the competent Supervisory Authorities (ECB and Bank of Italy) authorised the transaction, and at the SPAXS Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 August 2018 over 72% of ordinary shareholders approved the Business Combination with Banca Interprovinciale.

The transaction was completed on 20 September 2018, when SPAXS acquired nearly 99.2% of Banca Interprovinciale-paying approximately Euro 44.7 million in cash (about 79.9% of the Bank's share capital) and, for the remainder, through the contribution to SPAXS of the Bank's shares representing approximately 19.3% of the Bank's share capital.

This transaction will be followed by a corporate merger between SPAXS and Banca Interprovinciale, with the aim at seeking admission to the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana once the required timescale and conditions have been met.

The new Bank has already started operating in the non-performing loan segment, acquiring on 21 September 2018 a portfolio worth Euro 155 million in terms of gross book value, largely comprising secured corporate positions. Moreover, the purchase of an additional portfolio was finalized yesterday; it consists largely of corporate positions, 30% of which are secured, with a gross book value of Euro 263 million. This transaction, carried out off-market in the secondary market, brings the value of non-performing loans held today by the Bank to a total amount of Euro 418 million.

Finally, it should be noted that the Offer of the shares for which the shareholders who did not back the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting dated 8 August 2018 exercised the right of withdrawal (approximately 8.48% of ordinary shares), in accordance with the articles of association, is still ongoing.

***

The first half financial report for the period ended 30 June 2018 will be made available to the public in accordance with AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations and published on the Company's website www.spaxs.it, in the Section 'Investor Relations/Financial Reports'.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Silvia Benzi
silvia.benzi@spaxs.it
tel. +39 349 7846537
mob. +44 7741464948
www.spaxs.it

Press Office: Ad Hoc Communication Advisors
Mario Pellegatta +39 335.303624 mario.pellegatta@ahca.it
Sara Balzarotti +39 335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

Nomad: Banca IMI S.p.A.
spaxs-nomad@bancaimi.com

Download the full press release from here

This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in the compliance with an exemption that applies. No public offer of financial instruments is being made in the United States of America or in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Spaxs S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:41:09 UTC
