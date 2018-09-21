|
Spaxs S p A : Notice of change in share capital
09/21/2018 | 09:29am CEST
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL
Milan, 20 September 2018 - Following up on today's press release, in the table below SPAXS S.p.A. discloses the new composition of its share capital as a result of the capital increase - with the exclusion of pre-emptive right as per article 2441, paragraph 4, first sentence of the Italian Civil Code - which was approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 8 August 2018 and subscribed, by issuing 981,144 new ordinary shares to a number of shareholders in Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A..
|
|
PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL
|
CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL
|
|
EURO
|
NO. SHARES
|
UNIT NOM. VALUE
|
EURO
|
NO. SHARES
|
UNIT NOM. VALUE
|
TOTAL, of which:
|
61,800,000.00
|
61,800,000
|
Without nominal value
|
62,781,144.00
|
62,781,144
|
Without nominal value
|
ORDINARY SHARES
(cum dividend)
|
60,000,000.00
|
60,000,000
|
Without nominal value
|
60,000,000.00
|
60,000,000
|
Without nominal value
|
NEW ORDINARY SHARES (*)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
981,144.00
|
981,144
|
Without nominal value
|
SPECIAL SHARES
|
1,800,000.00
|
1,800,000
|
Without nominal value
|
1,800,000.00
|
1,800,000
|
Without nominal value
(*) Provisional ISIN: IT0005342685. Restricted from sale until the later of: (i) the filing of the Directors' statement pursuant to article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code, until when the shares concerned will not count towards the Company's capitalization, and (ii) the date the liquidation of the ordinary shares in SPAXS for which the right of withdrawal has been exercised as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code is settled.
Today, SPAXS filed the certification as per article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code as well as the updated version of its Articles of Associations and the certification as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code with the Companies' Register of Milan.
For further information, please visit SPAXS's website www.spaxs.it, sections 'Investors Relations/Share Capital'.
For more information:
Investor Relations
Silvia Benzi
silvia.benzi@spaxs.it
tel. +39 349 7846537
mob. +44 7741464948
www.spaxs.it
Press Office: Ad Hoc Communication Advisors
Mario Pellegatta +39 335.303624 mario.pellegatta@ahca.it
Sara Balzarotti +39 335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it
Nomad: Banca IMI S.p.A.
spaxs-nomad@bancaimi.com
Download the full press release from here
This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in the compliance with an exemption that applies. No public offer of financial instruments is being made in the United States of America or in other jurisdictions.
Disclaimer
Spaxs S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:28:07 UTC
|
|