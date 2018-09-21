Spaxs S p A : Notice of change in share capital

Milan, 20 September 2018 - Following up on today's press release, in the table below SPAXS S.p.A. discloses the new composition of its share capital as a result of the capital increase - with the exclusion of pre-emptive right as per article 2441, paragraph 4, first sentence of the Italian Civil Code - which was approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 8 August 2018 and subscribed, by issuing 981,144 new ordinary shares to a number of shareholders in Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A..

(*) Provisional ISIN: IT0005342685. Restricted from sale until the later of: (i) the filing of the Directors' statement pursuant to article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code, until when the shares concerned will not count towards the Company's capitalization, and (ii) the date the liquidation of the ordinary shares in SPAXS for which the right of withdrawal has been exercised as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code is settled.

Today, SPAXS filed the certification as per article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code as well as the updated version of its Articles of Associations and the certification as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code with the Companies' Register of Milan.

For further information, please visit SPAXS's website www.spaxs.it, sections 'Investors Relations/Share Capital'.