Spaxs S p A : Notice of change in share capital

09/21/2018 | 09:29am CEST

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

Milan, 20 September 2018 - Following up on today's press release, in the table below SPAXS S.p.A. discloses the new composition of its share capital as a result of the capital increase - with the exclusion of pre-emptive right as per article 2441, paragraph 4, first sentence of the Italian Civil Code - which was approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 8 August 2018 and subscribed, by issuing 981,144 new ordinary shares to a number of shareholders in Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A..

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

EURO

NO. SHARES

UNIT NOM. VALUE

EURO

NO. SHARES

UNIT NOM. VALUE

TOTAL, of which:

61,800,000.00

61,800,000

Without nominal value

62,781,144.00

62,781,144

Without nominal value

ORDINARY SHARES

(cum dividend)

60,000,000.00

60,000,000

Without nominal value

60,000,000.00

60,000,000

Without nominal value

NEW ORDINARY SHARES (*)

-

-

-

981,144.00

981,144

Without nominal value

SPECIAL SHARES

1,800,000.00

1,800,000

Without nominal value

1,800,000.00


1,800,000

Without nominal value

(*) Provisional ISIN: IT0005342685. Restricted from sale until the later of: (i) the filing of the Directors' statement pursuant to article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code, until when the shares concerned will not count towards the Company's capitalization, and (ii) the date the liquidation of the ordinary shares in SPAXS for which the right of withdrawal has been exercised as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code is settled.

Today, SPAXS filed the certification as per article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code as well as the updated version of its Articles of Associations and the certification as per article 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code with the Companies' Register of Milan.

For further information, please visit SPAXS's website www.spaxs.it, sections 'Investors Relations/Share Capital'.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Silvia Benzi
silvia.benzi@spaxs.it
tel. +39 349 7846537
mob. +44 7741464948
www.spaxs.it

Press Office: Ad Hoc Communication Advisors
Mario Pellegatta +39 335.303624 mario.pellegatta@ahca.it
Sara Balzarotti +39 335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

Nomad: Banca IMI S.p.A.
spaxs-nomad@bancaimi.com

Download the full press release from here

This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in the compliance with an exemption that applies. No public offer of financial instruments is being made in the United States of America or in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Spaxs S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:28:07 UTC
