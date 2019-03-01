Spaxs S p A : Pubblication of the Prospectus

THE PROSPECTUS FOR THE ADMISSION TO LISTING ON THE MTA OF THE ORDINARY SHARES AND CONDITIONAL SHARE RIGHTS OF ILLIMITY HAS BEEN PUBLISHED
Milan, 1 March 2019 - Following the press release dated 28 February 2019, Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. (the 'Bank') and SPAXS S.p.A. ('SPAXS') announce that today the Prospectus for the admission to trading of the ordinary shares and the conditional share rights of illimity on the Italian Stock Exchange (Mercato Telematico Azionario, 'MTA') has been filed with the Consob and it is available to the public on the Issuer's office in Milan, Via Soperga 9 - 20124, on the Issuer's office in Modena, Via Emilia Est, 107 - 41121 Modena. It is also available on the Issuer's web site www.bancainterprovinciale.it and www.illimity.com.
The notice of the publication of the Prospectus will be advertised on 2 March 2019 on the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.
