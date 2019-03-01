Log in
Spaxs S p A : Pubblication of the Prospectus

03/01/2019 | 01:22am EST

THE PROSPECTUS FOR THE ADMISSION TO LISTING ON THE MTA OF THE ORDINARY SHARES AND CONDITIONAL SHARE RIGHTS OF ILLIMITY HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Milan, 1 March 2019 - Following the press release dated 28 February 2019, Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. (the 'Bank') and SPAXS S.p.A. ('SPAXS') announce that today the Prospectus for the admission to trading of the ordinary shares and the conditional share rights of illimity on the Italian Stock Exchange (Mercato Telematico Azionario, 'MTA') has been filed with the Consob and it is available to the public on the Issuer's office in Milan, Via Soperga 9 - 20124, on the Issuer's office in Modena, Via Emilia Est, 107 - 41121 Modena. It is also available on the Issuer's web site www.bancainterprovinciale.it and www.illimity.com.

The notice of the publication of the Prospectus will be advertised on 2 March 2019 on the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Silvia Benzi
silvia.benzi@spaxs.it
tel. +39 349 7846537
mob. +44 7741464948
www.spaxs.it

Press Office: Ad Hoc Communication Advisors
Mario Pellegatta +39 335.303624 mario.pellegatta@ahca.it
Sara Balzarotti +39 335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

Nomad: Banca IMI S.p.A.
spaxs-nomad@bancaimi.com

Download the full press release from here

This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This press release is not an offer to sell financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except in the compliance with an exemption that applies. No public offer of financial instruments is being made in the United States of America or in other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Spaxs S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:21:06 UTC
