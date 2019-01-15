Speaker Announced for 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week

Davenport University, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University will host the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration featuring renowned speaker, Dr. David Stovall. Dr. Stovall is a professor of African-American Studies and Criminology, Law & Justice at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

This event, hosted by Davenport University, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University, will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I am incredibly proud of the work the three universities undertook as a collegiate body to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Rhae-Ann Booker Ph.D., executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Davenport University. “With the incredible and powerful presentation planned by Dr. Stovall, we’ll be able to engage audiences around key issues impacting our community involving justice, bias and community engagement, an effort that will honor the very principles established by Dr. King.”

The event’s speaker, Dr. Stovall studies the influence of race in urban education, community development and housing. His work investigates the significance of race in the quality of schools located in communities that are changing both racially and economically. From a practical and theoretical perspective, his research draws from Critical Race Theory, educational policy analysis, sociology, urban planning, political science, community organizing and youth culture.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration will be held at the Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids on January 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to all participants.

Dr. Stovall will also make an appearance at each of the partner colleges/universities for events that are also free to the community:

Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 , 9:30 a.m. presentation at Grand Rapids Community College in Applied Technical Center Auditorium

, 9:30 a.m. presentation at Grand Rapids Community College in Applied Technical Center Auditorium Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 , 1:30 p.m. MLK Silent March and Celebration at Grand Valley State University in Zumberge Hall/Fieldhouse Arena

, 1:30 p.m. MLK Silent March and Celebration at Grand Valley State University in Zumberge Hall/Fieldhouse Arena Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 12 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Silent March at Davenport University in Sneden Auditorium.

About Davenport University

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at www.davenport.edu.

About Grand Rapids Community College

Established in 1914, Grand Rapids Community College offers educational opportunities in West Michigan in traditional classrooms transformed into state-of-the-art learning spaces. The college offers degree courses, certification and training programs, workshops, and personal enrichment classes at the downtown Grand Rapids campus, several locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties, and through distance learning. At GRCC, 14,000 students from all walks of life enrolled in liberal arts and occupational courses, adult education courses, and skilled training and apprenticeship opportunities. More information is available at www.grcc.edu.

About Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State University attracts more than 24,400 students with high-quality programs and state-of-the-art facilities. Grand Valley is a comprehensive university serving students from all 83 Michigan counties and dozens of other states and foreign countries. Grand Valley offers 77 undergraduate and 28 graduate degree programs from campuses in Allendale, Grand Rapids and Holland, and from regional centers in Muskegon and Traverse City. The university is dedicated to individual student achievement, going beyond the traditional classroom experience, with research opportunities and business partnerships.

