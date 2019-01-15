Speaker Announced for 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week

Davenport University, Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley
State University will host the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther
King Commemorative Celebration featuring renowned speaker, Dr. David
Stovall. Dr. Stovall is a professor of African-American Studies and
Criminology, Law & Justice at the University of Illinois in Chicago.
This event, hosted by Davenport University, Grand Rapids Community
College and Grand Valley State University, will honor and celebrate the
life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I am incredibly proud of the work the three universities undertook as a
collegiate body to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said
Rhae-Ann Booker Ph.D., executive director of diversity, equity and
inclusion for Davenport University. “With the incredible and powerful
presentation planned by Dr. Stovall, we’ll be able to engage audiences
around key issues impacting our community involving justice, bias and
community engagement, an effort that will honor the very principles
established by Dr. King.”
The event’s speaker, Dr. Stovall studies the influence of race in urban
education, community development and housing. His work investigates the
significance of race in the quality of schools located in communities
that are changing both racially and economically. From a practical and
theoretical perspective, his research draws from Critical Race Theory,
educational policy analysis, sociology, urban planning, political
science, community organizing and youth culture.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Celebration will be held at the
Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids on January 21. Doors open at 5:30
p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to all
participants.
Dr. Stovall will also make an appearance at each of the partner
colleges/universities for events that are also free to the community:
-
Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 9:30 a.m. presentation at Grand Rapids
Community College in Applied Technical Center Auditorium
-
Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. MLK Silent March and
Celebration at Grand Valley State University in Zumberge
Hall/Fieldhouse Arena
-
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 12 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebration and Silent March at Davenport University in Sneden
Auditorium.
