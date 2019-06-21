Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Speaker list for Zweig Group's inaugural M&A Next Symposium Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Fayetteville, AR, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group has announced the list of speakers and discussion topics for the upcoming M&A Next Symposium, held on October 2, 2019 at the Green Valley Ranch Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

This highly interactive day-long conference is designed to provide AEC industry specific merger and acquisition education. The event has a focus on practical application through interactive roundtable discussions, thought leadership from expert panelists, and networking designed to connect leaders from across the country.

“Our goal for M&A Next is to take a step back from all of the hype about M&A in the AEC industry and focus on best practices that are enduring, that way leaders of firms of all sizes are better informed when they find themselves contemplating M&A as a growth strategy,” said Zweig Group Managing Principal and CFO, Jamie Claire Kiser. 

Roundtable discussions will include topics on M&A strategy and valuation/negotiation, including: identifying the right strategic partners, the impact of M&A on firm culture, proactive integration strategies, the art of understanding value drivers and risks, valuation methodologies, and deal structuring.

Speakers include AEC firm leaders and advisors, bringing combined wisdom gained from over 250 AEC industry transactions:

  • Paul Greenhagen, President & CEO - Westwood Professional Services
  • Pat Stoltz, Group Senior Vice President - Wintrust Financial Banking 
  • Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer - Montrose Environmental
  • Darin Anderson, CEO - Salas O'Brien
  • Scott Wallington, Sr. VP/Chief Development Officer - GEI Consultants
  • Joe Boyer, CEO - Atlas Technical Consultants
  • George Christodoulo, Partner - Lawson & Weitzen, LLP
  • Jim Swabowski, Senior Vice President - Wintrust Financial Banking 
  • Peter Devereaux, Principal, Chairman & CEO - HED

 AEC firm leaders and partners with all levels of experience in M&A will benefit from this mix of education, practical application, and panels with seasoned experts. The format of this event is designed to start with Zweig Group’s data and expertise and take it down from the academic to the practical with round-table discussions and activities to translate best practices into “what would you do” situations.

This event is held prior to Zweig Group’s annual Elevate AEC Conference, group and combined rates are available.  For more information on this event, please visit here

 

 

####

 

ABOUT ZWEIG GROUP

 

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the firm has offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas as well as Salt Lake City and the Washington, D.C. area.

 

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

 

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

 

 

Christina Zweig
Zweig Group
800.466.6275
czweig@zweiggroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pHusch Blackwell Represents American Airlines in 50-Plane Purchase Agreement with Airbus
GL
03:20pEP GLOBAL COMMERCE VI GMBH : announces voluntary public takeover offer for METRO AG
EQ
03:17pCOMSCORE : The Bad News Continues On Wall Street For Comscore
AQ
03:16pWebscale to Showcase Disruptive Cloud Automation and Managed Hosting Platform at IRCE 2019
GL
03:16pOMNICOM : Wins Holding Company of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
PR
03:15pPERRIGO : Issues voluntary recall for parent's choice advantage infant formula milk-based powder with iron
PU
03:14pSpeaker list for Zweig Group's inaugural M&A Next Symposium Announced
GL
03:14pNK LUKOIL : LUKOIL plans to produce up to 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year in Uzbekistan
AQ
03:14pAARP : Receives 2019 Top Workplaces Award From Washington Post
PR
03:14pCOSTAR : A new joint venture is being created as part of the project to create the Safe City complex
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2Oil gains after Iran tensions, stocks at seven-week highs
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : The e-scooters are coming. Not yet familiar with the quick all-rounders for the last..
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About