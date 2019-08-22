Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Speakers and Agenda Announced for the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Annual Strength IN Numbers Fleet Safety Benchmark Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce the full agenda and lineup of speakers for its upcoming annual conference. The conference will take place October 9th and 10th at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

NETS annual conference is an opportunity to share road safety case studies, new research, and emerging issues with employer road safety peers. Conference participants include companies from diverse industries, representing a collective global fleet of more than half-a-million vehicles that travel nearly 11 billion miles annually.

This year's conference agenda and topic selection is shaping up to be one of NETS most comprehensive on record. NEW this year will be an exclusive learning “track” for individuals who carry responsibilities for heavy good vehicles (HGV) as part of their organization's supply chain. Also planned is a unique panel of speakers representing some of the world’s foremost automotive OEMS who will be addressing vehicle design and technology advancements which is sure to resonate with employer safety and fleet management professionals alike.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with NETS sponsors who will be on-site for the duration of the event.

Keynote presenters include:

  • Honorable Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB): NTSB’s “Most Wanted List” — Road Safety Challenges and Future Solutions
  • Sergio Rojas, Holistic Health Coach, Functional Movement Specialist and Certified Nutrition Specialist: Integrating Wellness Initiatives into Your Employee Road Safety Program, Including Real World Cost Implications
  • David L. Harkey, President Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute: Vehicle Technology in an Ever-changing Fleet World, Including the Latest OEM Technology Advances
  • Faye Caldwell, Attorney at Law, Caldwell Everson PLLC: Employer Cannabis Legalization and Policy Development: A Best Practice Employer Road Map

To review the agenda and full speaker lineup, visit https://trafficsafety.org/conference-2/nets-annual-strength-in-numbers-fleet-safety-benchmark-conference/

To find out more about the conference and to register, visit https://trafficsafety.org/conference-2/

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c)3 public/private partnership organization with a dedicated group of employer road safety professionals whose objective is to advance road safety for employees, their family members and members of the communities where they live and work. Members collaborate to improve road safety and reduce losses through fleet safety benchmarking and sharing proven, best practice approaches. NETS membership includes global traffic safety leaders across private industry and government, whose fleets range from fewer than 100 vehicles to those with more than 50,000.

NETS is a member of the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration, which provides guidance to the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011 - 2020 global initiative. For more information on NETS, visit www.trafficsafety.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pOVERSTOCK COM : CEO resigns after 'Deep State' comments roil stock
AQ
03:40pSERENT CAPITAL : Invests in Davisware, a Leading Field Services ERP Software Company
BU
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group