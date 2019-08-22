Speakers and Agenda Announced for the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety Annual Strength IN Numbers Fleet Safety Benchmark Conference

The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) is pleased to announce the full agenda and lineup of speakers for its upcoming annual conference. The conference will take place October 9th and 10th at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

NETS annual conference is an opportunity to share road safety case studies, new research, and emerging issues with employer road safety peers. Conference participants include companies from diverse industries, representing a collective global fleet of more than half-a-million vehicles that travel nearly 11 billion miles annually.

This year's conference agenda and topic selection is shaping up to be one of NETS most comprehensive on record. NEW this year will be an exclusive learning “track” for individuals who carry responsibilities for heavy good vehicles (HGV) as part of their organization's supply chain. Also planned is a unique panel of speakers representing some of the world’s foremost automotive OEMS who will be addressing vehicle design and technology advancements which is sure to resonate with employer safety and fleet management professionals alike.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with NETS sponsors who will be on-site for the duration of the event.

Keynote presenters include:

Honorable Bruce Landsberg , Vice Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB): NTSB’s “Most Wanted List” — Road Safety Challenges and Future Solutions

, Vice Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB): Sergio Rojas , Holistic Health Coach, Functional Movement Specialist and Certified Nutrition Specialist: Integrating Wellness Initiatives into Your Employee Road Safety Program, Including Real World Cost Implications

, Holistic Health Coach, Functional Movement Specialist and Certified Nutrition Specialist: David L. Harkey , President Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute: Vehicle Technology in an Ever-changing Fleet World, Including the Latest OEM Technology Advances

, President Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute: Faye Caldwell, Attorney at Law, Caldwell Everson PLLC: Employer Cannabis Legalization and Policy Development: A Best Practice Employer Road Map

About NETS

NETS is a 501(c)3 public/private partnership organization with a dedicated group of employer road safety professionals whose objective is to advance road safety for employees, their family members and members of the communities where they live and work. Members collaborate to improve road safety and reduce losses through fleet safety benchmarking and sharing proven, best practice approaches. NETS membership includes global traffic safety leaders across private industry and government, whose fleets range from fewer than 100 vehicles to those with more than 50,000.

NETS is a member of the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration, which provides guidance to the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011 - 2020 global initiative. For more information on NETS, visit www.trafficsafety.org.

