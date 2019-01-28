Speakers at 9th Annual Life Settlement Institutional Investor Conference Point to Significant “Organic Growth” of U.S. Life Settlement Market

A confluence of demographic and economic forces are aligning to drive
substantial growth of the life settlements asset class, according to
featured speakers today at the Life
Insurance Settlement Association (LISA)’s Ninth Annual Life
Settlement Institutional Investor Conference.
The event, which is the leading professional gathering of institutional
investors in the life settlement industry, was held today at The Wagner
Hotel in New York City.
“Now is the best time ever to invest in life settlements,” said Alan H.
Buerger, executive chairman and co-founder of Coventry,
the pioneer in the life settlement industry. “We are seeing organic
growth of this market through the education of consumers and their
professional advisors of the life settlement option as an alternative to
the lapse or surrender of a life insurance policy. In addition, the
demographic trends are very favorable for our industry, with 10,000
Americans turning 65 every day and struggling to fund their retirement
income needs.”
In his keynote address at the conference, Buerger noted that a recent
Coventry survey found 8 in 10 seniors who contacted the company to
discuss a life settlement were not previously aware that they could sell
their life insurance policy.
“Life settlements have proven to be an attractive option for consumers
who no longer need their life insurance policy, so they are now accepted
as self-evident transactions by regulators, financial intermediaries and
institutional investors,” said Buerger.
“The performance of the U.S. financial markets in 2018 really
illustrates the value of life settlements to institutional investor
portfolios,” said Dan Young, senior managing director at Vida
Capital, in opening remarks at the conference. “Last year, every
major investment category was down — stocks, bonds and even supposedly
uncorrelated assets such as gold — but life settlements continued to
deliver consistent returns for institutional investors who owned them in
their funds.”
A panel discussion (“The Evolution of Life Settlements: From Origination
to Portfolio Management”) — featuring Steven Shapiro, president and
chief executive officer of Q Capital, John Welcom, founder and chief
executive officer of Welcome Funds, and Jeffrey Bollerman, managing
director of Houlihan Lokey — also walked attendees through changes in
the life settlement marketplace that have led to a sharp increase in
business volume over the past three years. The panelists agreed that
both consumers and institutional investors have grown more comfortable
with life settlement transactions, fueled by increased awareness of the
life settlement option as an alternative to lapse or surrender of a life
insurance policy, as well as a change in federal estate tax law that has
many seniors re-evaluating the need to maintain their policies.
Other featured sessions at the conference included:
-
“Investor Perspective” — A panel discussion (William Ketterer, chief
investment officer for Avmont, Darryl Glatthorn, chief executive
officer of RiverRock Funds, Adam Meltzer, managing director at Vida
Capital, and moderated by John Dallas, chief executive officer of
Berkshire Settlements, Inc.) that evaluated why life settlements are
an attractive investment opportunity worth exploring in today’s
climate and provided an outlook for market acceleration in 2019.
-
“Investment Performance” — A presentation by Corwin Zass, founder of
Actuarial Risk Management, Ltd., that addressed various methods of
fund performance reporting in the life settlement asset class and
potential best practices for institutional investors to consider.
-
“Hot Topics in Life Settlements” — A panel discussion (Jule Rousseau,
partner at Arent Fox, Matthew Sheridan, consultant to QuantRes, Nat
Shapo, partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, and moderated by Mark
Venn, chief executive officer of ClearLife, Ltd.) that provided
attendees with important updates on key legal and regulatory issues,
such as upcoming court proceedings in Cost of Insurance litigation,
new tax reporting requirements created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act, and developments in return of premium cases.
-
“Investment Structures in Ireland and Luxembourg: Comparison and
Contrast” — A panel session (Aiden Small, partner at Arthur Cox, and
Brian Casey, partner at Locke Lord LLP) that reviewed the relevant
considerations for institutional investors interested in holding life
settlement assets in structures domiciled in two popular non-U.S.
jurisdictions.
-
“Considerations in the Evaluation of Actual-to-Expected Underwriting
Ratios” — A presentation by Don Solow, president of Vista Life &
Casualty Reinsurance Company, that reviewed key factors to consider
when evaluating the “actual-to-expected” results of an underwriter in
the life settlement space.
“The consumer is in need and we can help them,” said Darwin M. Bayston,
president and chief executive officer of LISA. “LISA’s Life Settlement
Institutional Investor Conference bridges the gap between consumer
policyholders and sources of investment capital by bringing together
professionals from pension funds, hedge funds, family offices,
foundations and endowments for updates on the latest developments in the
life insurance secondary market.”
About the Life Insurance Settlement Association
The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) is the nation’s oldest
and largest organization representing participants in the life
settlement Industry, with a current membership of more than 90 companies
doing business in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico
and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of LISA is to promote the
development, integrity and reputation of the life settlement industry,
to advance the highest standards of practice and professional
development for the industry, and to educate consumers and advisors
about a life settlement as an alternative to lapse or surrender of a
life insurance policy. For more information, visit www.lisa.org.
