Speakers for 3rd Annual NTSC National CISO Policy Conference Include CISA Director Christopher Krebs, Microsoft CISO Bret Arsenault, and FBI Section Chief Larry Karl

The National Technology Security Coalition’s agenda for its third annual NTSC National CISO Policy Conference from July 10-11, 2019 in Washington D.C. now includes CISA Director Christopher Krebs, Microsoft CISO Bret Arsenault, and FBI Section Chief Larry Karl. This conference gives CISOs and senior technology security executives from across the nation the opportunity to educate policymakers about issues impacting their businesses, ensure that the policy priorities of the CISO community are heard on Capitol Hill, and learn about the latest cybersecurity policy issues from lawmakers and cybersecurity policy experts.

The agenda includes:

Keynote Speaker: Christopher Krebs, Director, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security

Innovation in the Cybersecurity Industry: Major General John Davis (Ret.), Vice President, Federal Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Why Your CMO is Your Best Friend in a Cyber Event: Michael Neumeier, CEO, Arketi Group

Keynote Speaker: Bret Arsenault, Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft Corporation

Panel Discussion: Major General Patricia Frost (Ret.), Lt. General Kevin McLaughlin (Ret.), Lt. General Vincent Stewart (Ret.), Moderated by Suzanne Kelly, CEO and Publisher, The Cipher Brief

The Impact of Cybersecurity Compliance on National Security: Gina Mahin, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Technology Partners

The Business Value of Automating Cyber Operations: Kim Watson, Technical Director, Applied Physics Laboratory, John Hopkins University; Don Boian, Cybersecurity Outreach Director, Huntington Bank; Elizabeth Joyce, SVP and CISO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Geoff Hancock, Principal and CISO, Advanced Cybersecurity Group

The FBI’s Role in Cyber: Larry Karl, Section Chief - Cyber Engagement and Intelligence, FBI

Our prestigious board of CISOs represents leading companies including Aaron’s, Aflac, AutoNation, Baxter, Citi, Dollar Tree, Ellie Mae, Globe Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Huntington Bank, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, MassMutual, Mastercard, McKesson, Motorola Mobility, NCR, Oceaneering, Ohio State University, Synovus, TaxSlayer, Technology Association of Georgia, TransUnion, Turner, Unisys, United Airlines, US Bank, Voya Financial, and Western Digital.

About the National Technology Security Coalition

The National Technology Security Coalition is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.

