Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Speakers for 3rd Annual NTSC National CISO Policy Conference Include CISA Director Christopher Krebs, Microsoft CISO Bret Arsenault, and FBI Section Chief Larry Karl

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The National Technology Security Coalition’s agenda for its third annual NTSC National CISO Policy Conference from July 10-11, 2019 in Washington D.C. now includes CISA Director Christopher Krebs, Microsoft CISO Bret Arsenault, and FBI Section Chief Larry Karl. This conference gives CISOs and senior technology security executives from across the nation the opportunity to educate policymakers about issues impacting their businesses, ensure that the policy priorities of the CISO community are heard on Capitol Hill, and learn about the latest cybersecurity policy issues from lawmakers and cybersecurity policy experts.

The agenda includes:

Keynote Speaker: Christopher Krebs, Director, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security

Innovation in the Cybersecurity Industry: Major General John Davis (Ret.), Vice President, Federal Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Why Your CMO is Your Best Friend in a Cyber Event: Michael Neumeier, CEO, Arketi Group

Keynote Speaker: Bret Arsenault, Chief Information Security Officer, Microsoft Corporation

Panel Discussion: Major General Patricia Frost (Ret.), Lt. General Kevin McLaughlin (Ret.), Lt. General Vincent Stewart (Ret.), Moderated by Suzanne Kelly, CEO and Publisher, The Cipher Brief

The Impact of Cybersecurity Compliance on National Security: Gina Mahin, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Technology Partners

The Business Value of Automating Cyber Operations: Kim Watson, Technical Director, Applied Physics Laboratory, John Hopkins University; Don Boian, Cybersecurity Outreach Director, Huntington Bank; Elizabeth Joyce, SVP and CISO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Geoff Hancock, Principal and CISO, Advanced Cybersecurity Group

The FBI’s Role in Cyber: Larry Karl, Section Chief - Cyber Engagement and Intelligence, FBI

Our prestigious board of CISOs represents leading companies including Aaron’s, Aflac, AutoNation, Baxter, Citi, Dollar Tree, Ellie Mae, Globe Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Huntington Bank, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, MassMutual, Mastercard, McKesson, Motorola Mobility, NCR, Oceaneering, Ohio State University, Synovus, TaxSlayer, Technology Association of Georgia, TransUnion, Turner, Unisys, United Airlines, US Bank, Voya Financial, and Western Digital.

About the National Technology Security Coalition

The National Technology Security Coalition is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
10:26aBIODYNE USA AND TRELLIS GROWING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE : Trellis Growing Solutions
BU
10:25aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
10:25aREISSUE : Response to Barrick announcement
PU
10:24aCollbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®
GL
10:23aIMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission to standard segment of Official List
PR
10:21aThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Candidate Status
BU
10:21aHow a Packaging Company Refocused Attention on their Customers' Needs with Infiniti's Customer Satisfaction Analysis | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know More
BU
10:20aDBA S P A : Group annuncia l'ingresso di Finest nel capitale sociale di IT doo
PU
10:20aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : US Open Tickets On Sale Now through Ticketmaster – the Official Ticketing Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About