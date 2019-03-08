Log in
Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – March 8, 2019

03/08/2019 | 03:35pm EST

For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, March 8, 2019-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund's 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.

The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to holders of record as of March 20, 2019, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-765-4255)

Disclaimer

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 20:34:06 UTC
