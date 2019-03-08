Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – March 8, 2019

For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, March 8, 2019-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund's 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.

The dividend is payable on March 29, 2019 to holders of record as of March 20, 2019, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-765-4255)