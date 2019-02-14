Special Student Discounts Available Now for PowerTest 2019

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help students increase their knowledge and exposure to the latest advancements in the electrical power systems industry, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), is offering a special discounted registration to PowerTest 2019, the industry’s premier electrical maintenance and safety conference.



About 2,000 industry leaders and will attend PowerTest 2019 , March 11–15, 2019, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The savings available exclusively to students includes:

Monday–Tuesday Registration (March 11–12 ): $150 provides access to the keynote address, technical presentations, the Project Management for Electrical Outages Symposium, New Product Forum with door prizes, panel sessions, hospitality suites, and the PowerTest Trade Show featuring 100 top-tier exhibitors and complimentary luncheon. Monday’s line-up alone features 27 presentation tracks in areas such as electrical safety, equipment, reliability, emerging technologies, and case studies.

Students are also encouraged to attend the PowerBash Reception on Tuesday evening ($35 per person). PowerBash delivers some of the industry’s best networking, and offers an evening of entertainment, refreshments, and awards.

“NETA is committed to showcasing this exciting industry to the students who will soon be our emerging leaders,” says Missy Richard, NETA’s Executive Director. “PowerTest offers them the chance to network with the titans of the electrical power testing profession, the ability to ask questions and learn from case studies and real-life examples, and exposure to technical presentations and panel discussions that will provide invaluable insight as they begin their careers.”

For complete details on the technical program and other events, download the PowerTest 2019 conference brochure at www.powertest.org .

To take advantage of the discount, students must register through the NETA office at 888.300.6382.

ABOUT NETA

NETA , the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

