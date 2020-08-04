Special delivery of hot grains research for Elmore region growers

The latest grains research insights relevant to farming systems in the Elmore region and neighbouring areas will be extended directly to growers this month.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is hosting a Grains Research Update for the region's growers via an online platform on Thursday, August 13.

Growers and advisers are encouraged to tune in for a brief but dynamic program from 9.30 to 11am.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager - South, Tom Blake, says the Update, to be streamed live, will enable growers to tap into GRDC farm-ready research relevant to their farming systems.

'This Update will provide growers with a valuable opportunity to discuss with the experts a range of topics of regional interest, such as managing nitrogen for high crop yields, achieving healthy nodulation in pulses, faba bean agronomy tips and managing red leather leaf disease and weather damage in oats,' Mr Blake says.

'Despite the implications of COVID-19, the GRDC remains committed to ensuring that growers don't miss out on the latest research findings, advice and recommendations.

'Even though we can't host the in-person regional event that was originally planned, this online Update will allow participants to hear from and interact with the experts on a range of hand-picked topics.'

The Grains Research Update will feature pulse research agronomist Jason Brand of Agriculture Victoria discussing 'getting the best from beans'. He will offer the latest faba bean agronomy tips and will outline developments in disease management and herbicide tolerance.

Liz Farquharson from the South Australian Research and Development Institute, which is the research division of Primary Industries and Regions SA, will provide advice on how to achieve healthy nodulation in pulses. In particular, she will discuss the impact of soil, sowing conditions and seed dressings on the performance of inoculants.

Managing nitrogen for high crop yields and sustainable farming systems will be the focus of a presentation by La Trobe University's James Hunt, while Mark McLean, Agriculture Victoria, will look at management of red leather leaf disease and weather damage in oats.

Greg Toomey of Nutrien Ag Solutions will contribute to discussions around applying research outcomes to local conditions and farming systems.

Free online registration is via GRDC Grains Research Update, online - Elmore. For more information, phone ORM on 03 5441 6176 or email admin@orm.com.au.

