Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Specialized Education Services, Inc. Expands Footprint in Pennsylvania With Acquisition of The Graham Academy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the acquisition of The Graham Academy, a special education school with locations in Kingston and Luzerne, Pennsylvania serving students with autism and other special needs.

The acquisition of The Graham Academy expands SESI’s educational offerings in the state of Pennsylvania, which includes schools and programs specifically designed for special education students classified with learning exceptionalities, such as autism spectrum disorder, and those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

“More than ever before, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital need to fully support students with learning differences,” said Andrea Vargas, president of SESI. “Despite the current challenges, we believe we found an ideal match in The Graham Academy. Their expertise in supporting individuals with specialized needs perfectly complements SESI’s commitment to students, families, districts and to the local communities where we are fortunate enough to serve. We are determined to continue The Graham Academy’s tradition of excellence.”

For more than 13 years, The Graham Academy has served school districts and families throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties with its elementary school in Kingston for children in grades K–8, and a high school in Luzerne for students in grades 9–12. Under SESI leadership, The Graham Academy will continue helping students to excel through communication, exploration, opportunity, acceptance, accountability, and ambition.

“This is a natural evolution for The Graham Academy, our parents and students,” said Nick Ouellette, president and CEO of The Graham Academy. “Like us, SESI is dedicated to the highest standards of program excellence for students with specialized learning needs, and they bring tremendous expertise and resources to bear. I am confident our legacy of providing a supportive campus will continue to thrive with the SESI team’s support and dedication.”

The addition of The Graham Academy marks SESI’s ninth and tenth locations serving students across Pennsylvania. Other locations include: High Road School of Philadelphia; High Road of Ferguson and Frankford; Anthony Wayne Academy; Capital Academy; High Road School of Southern York; High Road School of York County and William C. Goodridge Academy.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. serves students in grades K–12 (aged 5-21) with exceptionalities including but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, traumatic brain injury, ADHD, other health impairments, and oppositional defiant disorder.

For additional information, visit www.sesischools.com.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc. 
Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to offer professional development and to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.

Press Contact
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for SESI
(215) 681-0770
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aLANDCADIA HOLDINGS II, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:58aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
08:58aU.S. Housing Starts Surged in July
DJ
08:57aWALMART : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:56aSHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES : Notice of general meeting
PU
08:56aCHINA VANADIUM TITANO MAGNETITE MINING : Profit warning and general business update
PU
08:56aCHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS : Announcement on resolutions of the eleventh meeting in 2020 of the ninth session of the board
PU
08:56aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Clarification announcement inside information
PU
08:56aMCEWEN MINING : Announces Flow-Through Financing
AQ
08:56aLeading Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE Appoints New CEO
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
5SEA LIMITED : SEA LIMITED : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group