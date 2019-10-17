Specializing in Addiction Treatment, Spero Health Expands Access in Muncie

Spero Health, a CARF-accredited organization and leader in outpatient addiction treatment, announced today the opening of an additional clinic in Indiana. The Muncie Spero Health Clinic located at 3700 North Briarwood Lane will open on Tuesday, October 22nd to start seeing new patients - no appointment is necessary. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk-in for help or call: (765) 273-4281 for more information. Dr. Darrin Mangicarne, Spero Health Regional Medical Director and current President of the Indiana Society of Addiction Medicine will help oversee this new clinic working along-side Family Nurse Practitioner, Brandy LoPilato who will provide direct patient care.

Spero Health accepts Indiana Medicaid and participates with select commercial insurance plans to provide individuals with a cost-effective local treatment option.

With an extensive and distinguished background focused on substance use disorders, treatment and prevention, Dr. Mangiacarne said of the Muncie opening, “Spero Health is changing the traditional approaches to addiction treatment by providing high quality care to patients suffering from substance use disorders through an integrated model that brings together all components needed for sustained long term recovery. It is my pleasure to be working in Muncie and throughout the region, bringing a community-based treatment model close to home.”

Spero Health’s decision to open in Muncie was in response to the heavy demand for a local solution for comprehensive addiction treatment services. Indiana is one of four states where the fatal drug overdose rate has more than quadrupled since 1999, according to Indiana University researchers. The total cost of drug overdoses in Indiana exceeds $1 billion a year in medical expenses and lost earnings, according to a study last year by Indiana University’s Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

“The deepening of the drug crisis cannot be fought alone as more people are interchanging their drug of choice, and in some cases, mixing multiple substances together fueling the drug epidemic,” said Steve Priest, CEO. “Our country is experiencing a public health catastrophe, and Muncie, like so many other communities, has experienced devastating impacts. Our approach is designed to provide rapid access to care, making it possible to see patients the very same day they seek treatment - meeting them where they are in their journey,” Priest added

Spero Health operates more than 30 freestanding outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee and provides care for more than 6,000 patients each month. The Muncie clinic will be 1 of 5 in the state of Indiana.

“Addiction cannot be fought alone, and we will need community healthcare partners to join arms with us in Muncie so that individuals and their families have places to turn for immediate answers, for hope and for healing beyond the walls of Spero Health,” said Priest.

The Muncie location currently has several job openings. Spero Health is seeking qualified counselors, social workers and physicians for the new location. Applicants can view a list of job openings at https://sperohealth.com/careers/.

For more information about Spero Health please visit www.sperohealth.com.

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidenced-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 30 freestanding outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee. Providing care for more than 6,000 patients each month, Spero is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005093/en/