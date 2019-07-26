Specializing in Addiction Treatment, Spero Health is Now Open in Dickson

Spero Health, a CARF-accredited organization and leader in outpatient addiction treatment, announced today the opening of their Dickson, Tennessee clinic. This marks the organization’s 27th clinic and is in-line with its plan to further expand into Tennessee to address the gripping opioid epidemic. The Dickson Spero Health Clinic located at 118 U.S. 70 opened its doors to start seeing new patients on Wednesday, July 24th. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk in for help or call: (615) 560-7001 for more information.

To ensure access to care is not an issue, Spero Health is enrolled with TennCare and accepting Medicaid as well as select commercial insurance plans.

Dr. Dean Harless who is board-certified in Internal Medicine and board-eligible in Addiction Medicine serves as the Clinic Medical Director and lead physician at the Dickson clinic. Dr. Harless brings years of addiction treatment experience and holds various professional appointments. “Spero Health is a dynamic organization, transforming traditional approaches to addiction treatment by providing comprehensive care to patients suffering from substance use disorders. Giving individuals the chance to have access to a broad range of services under one roof, removes treatment barriers and equips them to improve their overall health to achieve sustained long-term recovery,” said Dr. Harless.

Steve Priest, Spero Health’s CEO said, “Thousands of patients have turned to Spero Health for help as they begin their recovery journey, and we believe it is critical for Dickson and the surrounding area to have access to local, affordable, high-quality care.”

“Our approach is designed to provide rapid access to care in order to treat this chronic disease, making it possible to see patients the very same day they seek treatment. Individuals need a local option so they can remain in their communities developing life skills in order to continue working and caring for their families,” Priest added.

Spero Health’s mission is to “Save Lives, Instill Hope and Restore Relationships.” Its integrated approach uniquely combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This approach incorporates physician office visits, behavioral health counseling, recovery support services and patient and family education. Spero Health provides local and affordable care for more than 5,800 fellow human beings with 27 clinics throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. The Dickson location is the third Spero Health clinic in the state of Tennessee.

Spero Health’s decision to open in Dickson was in direct response to the heavy demand for a comprehensive addiction treatment solution locally. According to the Tennessee Department of Health data from 2018, overdose related deaths continued to rise for the 6th year in a row with more Tennesseans dying from drug overdose than automobile accidents. Death toll increases spiked in recent years due to the rise in fentanyl and heroin use.

Steve Priest added, “The deepening of the drug crisis cannot be fought alone as more people are interchanging their drug of choice, and in some cases, mixing multiple substances together fueling this epidemic. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize a comprehensive program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize, allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. We are committed to becoming a community healthcare partner in Dickson so that individuals and their families have a place to turn for help, for hope and for healing.”

The Dickson location currently has several job openings. Spero Health is seeking qualified counselors, social workers and physicians for the new location. Applicants can view a list of job openings at https://sperohealth.com/careers/.

For more information about Spero Health please visit www.sperohealth.com.

