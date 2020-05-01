Specialty Lending Firm Partners for Growth Closes $325 Million Fund VI

Partners for Growth ("PFG"), a leading specialty lending firm focused on emerging growth companies, today announced the final closing of Partners for Growth VI, L.P. ("Fund VI"), with $325 million in capital from new and existing limited partners. Fund VI will provide secured lending solutions to high growth revenue stage companies across the technology and life sciences sectors globally, a strategy consistent with predecessor PFG Funds.

Established as Partners for Growth in 2004, the firm’s investment strategy dates back to the mid-1980s when PFG’s co-founding partners Don Campbell and Andrew Kahn managed the lending practice of technology investment bank Hambrecht & Quist, purchased by JPMorgan Chase in 1999. The PFG team has decades of experience working together to structure debt facilities tailored to support the growth and expansion, working capital, and acquisition financing needs for over 200 portfolio companies since the inception.

Partners for Growth Fund VI has already supported emerging growth businesses in the U.S. and Australia since the initial close in late 2019 and will continue to invest in attractive technology markets globally over the coming five years. Building from its home base in the San Francisco Bay Area, PFG has structured growth capital solutions for companies across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand over the past two decades.

“We are grateful for the continued strong support from our existing Endowment and Foundation investors and are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome new domestic and international partners into Fund VI,” said PFG co-founder and CEO Andrew Kahn. “We would like to thank all of our investors for their ongoing trust and support of our global lending practice.”

