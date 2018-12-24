Specsavers Optical : Supporting Farnham Food Festival

Specsavers in Farnham was delighted to support a recent food festival in Farnham.

A word from the store director

'Farnham is a very special community, and one we are more than happy to support and get involved in. From Farnham in Bloom to events such as the Food Festivals, it's important local businesses get out of their store environment to meet local residents. The team really enjoyed it, chatting to new people and discussing the services we offer.' Says store director, Lateef Iqbal

Mayor pops by

The Farnham Mayor visited the Specsavers team to say a hello and show his appreciation of their support.

As we go into 2019, Lateef adds: 'We are always interested in hearing about local causes so if you do pop in and chat to us - if we can help, we will.'

