Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Specsavers Optical : Supporting Farnham Food Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 05:20pm CET

Specsavers in Farnham was delighted to support a recent food festival in Farnham.

A word from the store director

'Farnham is a very special community, and one we are more than happy to support and get involved in. From Farnham in Bloom to events such as the Food Festivals, it's important local businesses get out of their store environment to meet local residents. The team really enjoyed it, chatting to new people and discussing the services we offer.' Says store director, Lateef Iqbal

Mayor pops by

The Farnham Mayor visited the Specsavers team to say a hello and show his appreciation of their support.

As we go into 2019, Lateef adds: 'We are always interested in hearing about local causes so if you do pop in and chat to us - if we can help, we will.'

All Farnham store information

Back to News

Disclaimer

Specsavers Optical Group Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 16:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall
DJ
06:20pEXPLAINER : 'Plunge Protection Team' to convene amid Wall Street rout
RE
06:19pU.S. TREASURY WAS NOT CONCERNED ON LIQUIDITY AHEAD OF CALL WITH BANKERS : Cnbc
RE
06:07pWall Street selloff continues on Mnuchin move, political gridlock
RE
06:00pIROQUOIS COUNTY IL : Upcoming County Board and Committee Meeting Agendas
PU
05:55pMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into eighth day
RE
05:52pMarkets far from merry as stock losses extend into eight day
RE
05:50pTrump blasts Fed again as 'only problem' in U.S. economy
RE
05:37pU.S. REGULATORS TELL MNUCHIN NOTHING OUT OF ORDINARY IN MARKETS : Bloomberg
RE
05:37pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides In Thin Holiday Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Oil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.