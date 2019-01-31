Spectacular Solar Deal with Top Amazon Seller Could Now Approach $3 Million

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Heck, CEO of Spectacular Solar, Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK: SPSO) is pleased to announce that the company has inked its first solar installation contract of the new year and that his meeting today with Royal Quality Group CEO Vulcan Coklv yielded plans for a more elaborate and longer-term project.

These new plans will transform the New Jersey-based distributor into an "Eco-Friendly" company and save Royal Quality thousands of dollars in utility bills.

"Simply put, Mr. Heck's vision has led us down a road to some amazing possibilities and I look forward to those becoming very important realities for my company," Coklv said. "To be a friend to the environment while at the same time reducing utility expenses is a bonus for Royal Quality."

Royal Quality Group is recognized for establishing "The New Mall" in 2004. With "The New Mall" as its distribution vehicle, Royal Quality is now ranked as one of the top three sellers in the grocery category on Amazon.com, the largest global online marketplace. Notably, Royal Quality is credited with having the first grocery sale ever conducted on Amazon.com.

"Royal Quality has a tremendous operation and I look forward to being a long-term partner with this fast-growing company," Heck said. "In my book, Vulcan is a 'big picture' CEO so it was no surprise to me that our discussions quickly morphed into the 'what if stage' and from this, the foundation was laid for a year's worth of projects."

With new business being contracted on a regular basis in 2018 and continuing in 2019, Spectacular Solar's space requirements have changed, leading Heck to realize that he needed to address the problem of space as soon as possible.

"Our lack of space had become a huge issue not only for my office personnel but also in our warehouse, where having the necessary room to properly store very fragile and expensive project materials is essential," Heck said. "We were able to secure a 5-year lease for an office and a warehouse that has three times the amount of square footage than we have at our current location. This lease will give us the room we need to grow as Spectacular Solar continues to expand its operations."

Investors should also note that OTCmarkets.com has posted an updated float number. The current float is only 26,096,277 shares.

For more information: please visit http://www.spectacularsolar.com and please follow us on Twitter: @SPECTACULARSOL1

Wyndham Hotel Project Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=74&v=BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Spectacular Solar, Inc.