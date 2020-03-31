Spectra Helps Customers Modernize IT Architectures with StorCycle Software 3.0 and Enhancements to its Data Storage Portfolio

StorCycle Software Now Supports Linux and Windows; Advanced Functionality for the BlackPearl Object Storage Platform Improves Infrastructures for Demanding Workloads

Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that StorCycle, its new Storage Lifecycle Management software, now supports Linux® in addition to Windows® operating systems, providing effortless data management for midsize and large enterprises. Spectra also announced enhancements to its BlackPearl Object Storage platform to provide organizations with greater control and protection as IT professionals face mounting infrastructure challenges and expanding virtual workforces. The company also recently rolled out its unique LTO-9 Pre-Purchase Program.

“With a vast number of people around the globe working remotely during the coronavirus crisis, IT infrastructures are being stretched to capacity like never before,” said Spectra CEO Nathan Thompson. “Organizations must brace for this new paradigm and optimize their infrastructures to remain competitive. StorCycle alleviates the strain placed on the Primary Tier of storage by finding less active data and moving it to a Perpetual Tier where it is accessible and protected for the long term. This can help organizations accelerate IT efficiencies right away.”

StorCycle Storage Management Software

Interoperable with Linux or Windows, StorCycle 3.0 scans primary storage for inactive files and migrates them to a lower cost tier of storage, called the Perpetual Tier, which includes any combination of cloud storage, object storage disk, network-attached storage (NAS) and object storage tape. Users also can migrate entire completed data sets, such as machine-generated data, scientific output and finished videos, with the Project Archive method. This reduces the amount of data on expensive primary storage, shrinking backup windows, increasing overall performance and reducing the need for additional primary storage.

Spectra BlackPearl Object Storage Platform

To help customers modernize their IT infrastructures, Spectra enhanced the functionality of its popular BlackPearl Object Storage platform, further advancing its capability to manage multiple storage technologies, including cloud, disk and tape. Recent BlackPearl enhancements include:

Improving BlackPearl 40U rack density on BlackPearl object storage disk to 15.4PB and on BlackPearl NAS to 16PB using ultra-dense 16TB hard drives and 107-bay 4U expansion nodes

on BlackPearl object storage disk to 15.4PB and on BlackPearl NAS to 16PB using ultra-dense 16TB hard drives and 107-bay 4U expansion nodes Modernizing storage workflows by enabling customers to migrate seamlessly from legacy middleware to BlackPearl and to newer technologies with BlackPearl

by enabling customers to migrate seamlessly from legacy middleware to BlackPearl and to newer technologies with BlackPearl Enabling cloud services workflows by writing full objects to S3 cloud-out targets

LTO-9 Tape Technology Pre-Purchase Program

To help customers prepare for the next-generation of LTO tape, Spectra now offers an LTO-9 tape technology pre-purchase program. This program enables customers to receive the latest generation of LTO tape drives as soon as they are available. Spectra provides pre-purchase customers with LTO-8 tape drives now, and upgrades its customers’ tape libraries with LTO-9 drives when they become available, with no additional purchase required. LTO-9 is expected to ship in the fall of 2020.

SpectraLIVE is Coming

Check out SpectraLIVE, a new virtual conference program from Spectra Logic. Learn more about the program and register for the conference here.

