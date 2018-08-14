Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer Products Not Formulated With Active Ingredient Glyphosate

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To eliminate consumer confusion in light of recent news regarding the pesticide ingredient glyphosate, Spectrum Brands, Inc., is notifying consumers that glyphosate is not an active ingredient in its widely available line of Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer products.

The Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer line contains the active ingredients diquat dibromide, fluazifop-p-butyl and dicamba, dimethylamine salt. The Extended Control formulas also contain the active ingredient oxyfluorfen. These products are non-selective herbicides that control any vegetation contacted, entering plants through the leaves and moving down to the roots to eliminate the entire plant. They're an effective alternative to consumer products containing glyphosate and are designed to be used on patios, walkways and driveways and along fences to control unwanted weeds and grass. Following is a list of products in this line:

Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate 2 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control Concentrate

/Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control Concentrate Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer 2 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control (Ready-To-Use, AccuShot® Sprayer)

/Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control (Ready-To-Use, AccuShot® Sprayer) Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer 3 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control 2 (AccuShot® Refill)

/Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control (AccuShot® Refill) Spectracide Weed & Grass Foaming Edger

For more information about Spectracide products or the active ingredients used in them, please visit our website at www.spectracide.com or call Spectrum Brands Consumer Services at 1-800-917-5438.

About Spectracide Products

The power is in your hands to keep your landscape in line – unleash it with Spectracide® lawn and garden products. Our easy-to-use, fast-acting insect, lawn disease and weed control solutions help you tame lawn and landscape invaders with incredible pest-punishing power. Take command with Spectracide® brand. For more information, visit www.spectracide.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Connie Caldwell

(314) 683-2460

connie.caldwell@spectrumbrands.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Prichard

(608) 278-6141

david.prichard@spectrumbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectracide-weed--grass-killer-products-not-formulated-with-active-ingredient-glyphosate-300696988.html

SOURCE Spectrum Brands