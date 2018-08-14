Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer Products Not Formulated With Active Ingredient Glyphosate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 02:06pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To eliminate consumer confusion in light of recent news regarding the pesticide ingredient glyphosate, Spectrum Brands, Inc., is notifying consumers that glyphosate is not an active ingredient in its widely available line of Spectracide® Weed & Grass Killer products.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectrum Brands)

The Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer line contains the active ingredients diquat dibromide, fluazifop-p-butyl and dicamba, dimethylamine salt. The Extended Control formulas also contain the active ingredient oxyfluorfen. These products are non-selective herbicides that control any vegetation contacted, entering plants through the leaves and moving down to the roots to eliminate the entire plant. They're an effective alternative to consumer products containing glyphosate and are designed to be used on patios, walkways and driveways and along fences to control unwanted weeds and grass. Following is a list of products in this line:

  • Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate2 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control Concentrate
  • Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer2 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control (Ready-To-Use, AccuShot® Sprayer)
  • Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer3 /Spectracide Weed & Grass Killer With Extended Control2 (AccuShot® Refill)
  • Spectracide Weed & Grass Foaming Edger

For more information about Spectracide products or the active ingredients used in them, please visit our website at www.spectracide.com or call Spectrum Brands Consumer Services at 1-800-917-5438.

About Spectracide Products
The power is in your hands to keep your landscape in line – unleash it with Spectracide® lawn and garden products. Our easy-to-use, fast-acting insect, lawn disease and weed control solutions help you tame lawn and landscape invaders with incredible pest-punishing power. Take command with Spectracide® brand. For more information, visit www.spectracide.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

Media Contact:
Connie Caldwell
(314) 683-2460
connie.caldwell@spectrumbrands.com

Investor Contact:
Dave Prichard
(608) 278-6141
david.prichard@spectrumbrands.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Spectrum Brands)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectracide-weed--grass-killer-products-not-formulated-with-active-ingredient-glyphosate-300696988.html

SOURCE Spectrum Brands


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pCINEDIGM CORP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08:32pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder founders sue parent IAC, saying it owes them billions
RE
08:32pStarVR Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
GL
08:32pStarVR and Autodesk Bring Break-Through VR to Automotive Design with VRED Optimized for StarVR’s Next-Generation Head Mounted Display
GL
08:32pDais Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook for 2018 and Beyond
GL
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) San Roque Property Advances Toward Becoming an Economic Mineral Deposit
AQ
08:31pStarVR Unveils the World's Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
AQ
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Asphalt Ridge Facility and Operations Well-received by Local Community
AQ
08:31pPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of New Director and Closing of Private Placement
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : named 2017 Best Advisory Consultancy in China
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.