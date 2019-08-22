Spectrio : Named to Inc. Magazine's 2019 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The award marks the eighth time Spectrio has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list

Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology, announced today that it is No. 3806 on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Spectrio previously ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007. The Company has also placed among the top 100 businesses in the Tampa Bay region for growth in 2019, and is one of only 14 businesses in Florida to be on the list eight or more times throughout its history.

“Spectrio has experienced so much growth throughout the years, and we are excited to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, Spectrio CEO. “I am proud of all our team members for taking on the challenges associated with this type of growth, and we look forward to maintaining our velocity so we can continue to drive value for our clients.”

During the time period measured, Spectrio acquired six businesses and grew its staff by 170 percent. The Company continued its growth in early 2019, when its Charlotte, N.C. sales and marketing team moved into an 11,000 square foot office space at the Whitehall Corporate Center, Spectrio’s largest expansion to date. Following the Charlotte move, Spectrio’s Tampa Bay Corporate office expanded into an additional suite in the Cardinal Point at 580 Corporate Center, adding 17 percent more square footage, and opening up space for additional technology and operations team members.

Spectrio serves clients from local businesses to large brands, seamlessly unifying online marketing experiences and in-person brand experiences powered by content and technology. Spectrio’s in-store marketing technologies include Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, Wi-Fi Marketing, as well as In-Store Music and Marketing, On-Hold Marketing, and Scent Marketing - all designed to drive consumer behavior and increase the customer experience.

About Spectrio

