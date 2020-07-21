Spectro Cloud Named an Emerging Vendor Driving Innovation and Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectro Cloud, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company, today announced that has been named to CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list: https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/ev2019.htm



“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel. The list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

Spectro Cloud provides scalable, policy-based management of Kubernetes for enterprises that need flexibility and consistent management of their infrastructure, whether it is in public cloud, private cloud, bare metal or in any combination. The company is the first to hit the sweet spot between restrictive managed Kubernetes offerings and complex DIY efforts.

“There is tremendous opportunity for channel players to support customers with a variety of Kubernetes infrastructure needs. Kubernetes is complex, and customers are looking for help which the channel is ideally suited to provide,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud. “Channel partners need a flexible and consistent way to manage Kubernetes across customers and clouds. We’re confident that Spectro Cloud is the platform they’ve been looking for, and we’re pleased to be recognised by CRN.”

Spectro Cloud helps enterprises customize a Kubernetes infrastructure stack for specific business needs by using a declarative model to define cluster profiles. Spectro Cloud uses these cluster profiles to automate deployment and maintenance of clusters across the enterprise. Canary deployments, patterns for rolling out releases to a subset of users or servers, ensure Kubernetes upgrades don’t break dependencies on other ecosystem components while keeping everything consistent with enterprise-wide standards.

Instead of converting their entire business to a single cloud vendor’s preferred way of working, enterprises can experiment with new approaches at the pace that makes sense for them. Developers can work at the speed they need, while security and audit controls are embedded into the process, regardless of where clusters are deployed. Enterprises can make use of public cloud, private cloud, whatever suits their needs at the time, and change their mind as circumstances require.

With Spectro Cloud, the promise of Kubernetes can finally be realized.

This is the second major accolade for Spectro Cloud. Last month the company was awarded a Top 3 ranking by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the Hybrid Cloud Management – Managed Hybrid Kubernetes category of the “EMA Top 3 Enterprise Decision Guide 2020”: https://www.spectrocloud.com/resources/analyst/EMA-Top3-2020-v2.pdf

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud is an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company that makes Kubernetes manageable at scale for enterprises that need superior control and flexibility. Spectro Cloud provides solutions that help enterprises run Kubernetes their way, anywhere. Spectro Cloud is founded by multi-cloud management experts and is backed by Sierra Ventures and Boldstart Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc.

