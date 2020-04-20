Log in
Spectroscopy® : Announces Markita Landry, Ph.D., as the Winner of the 2020 Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy

04/20/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

Landry will be honored at the SciX 2020 Conference in October

Spectroscopy®, is proud to announce that Markita Landry, Ph.D., has been named the winner of the 2020 Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy Award. The award will be presented to Landry at the 2020 SciX 2020 conference in October in Sparks, Nevada, where she will give a plenary lecture and be honored in an award symposium.

“Congratulations to professor Landry on this amazing and well-deserved achievement,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Spectroscopy®. “Landry is truly an extraordinary molecular spectroscopist and we are so honored to recognize her in front of her colleagues and peers at the SciX 2020 Conference in October.”

Landry is an assistant professor in the department chemical and biomolecular engineering at University of California, Berkeley. She is also currently a faculty scientist with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, an investigator at the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco, and an investigator with the Innovative Genomics Institute in Berkeley.

Her laboratory’s research focuses on the intersection of single-molecule biophysics and nanomaterial-polymer science to develop new tools, such as near-infrared (NIR) fluorescent probes, to characterize biological systems. Her research has generated nanoparticle-polymer conjugates for imaging and spectroscopic detection of neuromodulation in the brain, and for the delivery of genetic materials into plants for crop biotechnology applications.

Landry is a recent recipient of 18 early career awards from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, the DARPA Young Investigator program, the Beckman Young Investigator program, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She is also a Sloan Research Fellow and an FFAR New Innovator.

Selected by an independent scientific committee, the Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy award recognizes the achievements and aspirations of a talented young molecular spectroscopist who has made strides early in his or her career toward the advancement of molecular spectroscopy techniques and applications. The winner must be within 10 years of receiving his or her PhD.

For information on how to nominate a young scientist for the 2021 Emerging Leader in Molecular Spectroscopy Award, click here.

About Spectroscopy®

Spectroscopy®is a multimedia platform dedicated to analytical spectroscopy through peer-reviewed articles, tutorials, web seminars, and more. Spectroscopy® aims to enhance productivity, efficiency and the overall value of spectroscopy as a practical analytical technology across a variety of fields. The magazine and its website provide scientists, technicians, and laboratory managers with content to help them improve their practice. Spectroscopy® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
