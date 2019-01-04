Spectrum Brands Completes Prepayment in Full of All Credit Facility Term Loans in First Step to Materially Strengthen its Balance Sheet

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) today announced that its subsidiary, Spectrum Brands, Inc., has completed the prepayment in full of its Credit Agreement term loans totaling $1.23 billion from cash proceeds received on January 2 following the closing of the divestiture of its Global Battery and Lighting business.

"This important step begins the process of materially improving and strengthening our capital structure in fiscal 2019," said David M. Maura, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Brands Holdings. "We are happy to have fully repaid our term loans as of the close of business today.

"We expect to further reduce debt by redeeming a significant portion or all of our $890 million of 7.75 percent senior notes at the end of January,” Mr. Maura said. “We also remain on track to close the sale of our auto care business to Energizer Holdings for $1.25 billion, including cash of $937.5 million and equity of $312.5 million."

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global consumer products company offering a broad portfolio of leading brands and focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service. The Company is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and auto care products. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, our Company offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Armor All®, STP® and A/C PRO®. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Spectrum Brands generated fiscal 2018 pro forma net sales of approximately $3.79 billion for the four continuing businesses in fiscal 2019 – Hardware & Home Improvement, Appliances, Global Pet Supplies, and Home & Garden. Fiscal 2018 reported net sales from continuing operations were approximately $3.15 billion. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

