Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Distinguished Partner Award for Applied Markets for Second Consecutive Year

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, has been honored for the second year in a row with the Distinguished Partner Award for Applied Markets from GE Healthcare Life Sciences. GE Healthcare Life Sciences, a division of GE Healthcare, presented Spectrum Chemical with the award at Spectrum’s National Sales Meeting held in New Brunswick, NJ.

Liz Kasberg, Consumables Global Leader, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, said, “This award acknowledges the positive impact Spectrum continues to make as our partner. Spectrum helps GE to be more visible to our customers, particularly in the applied market space. They emphasize not only sales, but also marketing programs such as PartnerPlus where digital campaigns and videos provide exposure to geographically diverse customer segments, including industrial and environmental laboratories.”

Randy Burg, Spectrum Chemical CEO, commented, “We are honored to receive the Distinguished Partner award for the second year in a row. It reaffirms that our Spectrum team’s quality and service commitment to customers makes a significant impact on behalf of our partners. GE’s innovative support throughout 2018 has been invaluable. We look forward to continue to grow our partnership with GE Healthcare Life Sciences as we aim for even greater success to come in applied markets.”

Spectrum Chemical is a major supplier of GE Healthcare Life Sciences, including products such as syringe filters, syringeless filters, capsule filters, and membranes, serving customers in the HPLC, Sample Preparation and Environmental markets.

About GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GE Healthcare Life Sciences, a division of GE Healthcare, provides expertise and tools for a wide range of applications, including basic research of cells and proteins, drug discovery research, as well as tools to support large-scale manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

About Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies for a range of industries. Spectrum offers the largest selection of USP chemicals in the world, including laboratory, scale up and bulk quantities. Bicoastal cGMP facilities are FDA registered and inspected, with additional certification to the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

Spectrum performs extensive laboratory testing using the most modern instrumentation to ensure the highest quality standards in both its New Jersey and California laboratories. The company’s extensive scientific documentation provides the change control needed for quality-driven industries. For more information, visit SpectrumChemical.com.

