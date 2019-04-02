Spectrum Chemical Partners with Macco Organiques to Provide Multicompendial Inorganic Salts for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Spectrum
Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global manufacturer and distributor
of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, announced today
that the Company will distribute raw materials for use in
biopharmaceutical manufacturing from Macco Organiques. Initial products
include USP, EP, JP, FCC, and ACS grade inorganic salts commonly used in
biopharmaceutical manufacturing. All the products are manufactured and
warehoused under strict cGMP processes, including supply chain
verification and temperature controlled warehouses.
Right Materials from the Start
Spectrum Chemical CEO Randy Burg said, "We have consistently invested in
facilities, personnel and regulatory certifications to help ensure that
our drug manufacturing customers get the right materials from the start,
minimizing downstream production risks. We have agreed to work with
Macco because of their strong presence in this market and their ability
to meet the highest standards in the industry."
Macco is a leading producer of inorganic salts for parenteral drug
manufacturing, covering a wide range of needs in the biopharma and
health care industry. Certifications and registrations include GMP ICH
Q7, FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, FDA inspected, Registrations at MHLW & PMDA
Japan, CoS/CEP, US DMF, Jap DMF, ASMF Quality Standards, and
USP/EP/BP/JP/FCC/ACS graded products.
bioCERTIFIED™ Program from Spectrum Chemical
Production of biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, antibodies and
recombinant proteins requires a more stringently-controlled process
than traditional small molecule drugs. Certifying that raw materials are
free of contaminants or particles is critical to robust bioprocessing
systems. Spectrum's new bioCERTIFIED program goes beyond its standard
testing that every chemical brought into its facilities undergoes,
offering additional bioburden, endotoxin and elemental impurities
controls and testing.
With four established analytical laboratories that perform more than
15,000 tests per year, Spectrum Chemical continues to expand its
footprint, having recently added over 42,000 square feet of
manufacturing, laboratory, and warehousing in its New Brunswick
headquarters. The facilities offer modern biopharma industry standard
CFR 210/211 cGMP packaging capabilities and ISO 8 controlled
environment. Additional expansions totaling more than 100,000 square
feet are planned for 2019 and 2020.
About Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. is a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies for a
range of industries. Spectrum offers the largest selection of USP
chemicals in the world, including laboratory, scale up and bulk
quantities. Bicoastal cGMP facilities are FDA registered and inspected,
with additional certification to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Spectrum
performs extensive laboratory testing using the most modern
instrumentation to ensure the highest quality standards in its four
analytical testing laboratories.
The company has recently introduced its new bioCERTIFIED program.
Spectrum Chemical’s extensive scientific documentation provides the
change control required for quality-driven industries. For more
information, visit Spectrum
Chemical.com.
