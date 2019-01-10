Spectrum Global Solutions Acquires Telecom Service Provider Telnet Solutions

LONGWOOD, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTC:SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network as well as professional services solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, announces today the acquisition of Telnet Solutions, Inc. (“TNS”).

TNS is a Des Plaines, Illinois based company offering design, installation and maintenance of structured cabling system solutions to the enterprise market. With its operations nationwide and abroad, TNS has supported telecommunication networks for more than 16 years. Its annual revenue for 2018 was more than $6 million; producing more than $1 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Roger Ponder, CEO of Spectrum Global Solutions, stated, "We are very excited to bring this established, reputable and proven entity into our fold. Its focus on the enterprise market will drive higher margin, relationship-driven business to our Company. TNS adds new clients and capabilities, as well as provides us with a wide range of design, installation and maintenance solutions that will enhance our existing portfolio. ”

About Spectrum Global Solutions:

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions and ADEX Corp. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies, visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/ .

