Spectrum Global Solutions Announces Key Contract Win with Tier-1 Infrastructure Aggregator

AW Solutions Subsidiary to Provide Outside Plant Engineering Services to Support 5G Deployment

LONGWOOD, FL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions, today announced that it has secured a key 2-year nationwide engineering services contract with a tier-1 U.S. based telecommunications infrastructure aggregator in support of 5G network deployment efforts.

The contract, won through the Company’s AW Solutions subsidiary, is for outside plant engineering services surrounding an optical fiber fed, 200+ site, metropolitan area 5G infrastructure deployment. The total value of the contract is variable, based on demand and confidential per the terms of the agreement.

“We are pleased to announce another tier-1 contract win supporting the rollout of a 5G network in a major metropolitan area in the United States,” said Keith Hayter, President of Spectrum Global Solutions. “We continue to see ramping demand for our services to power the 5G connectivity revolution, the infrastructure spending for which we expect to continue unabated for the next several years.”

“We look forward to working with tier-1 carriers to deploy 5G networks nationwide, enabling them to deliver a better quality of service to an increasingly data-hungry consumer base,” said Roger Ponder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Global Solutions. “I believe there remains a significant opportunity for long-term shareholder value creation as we continue to service this exciting, rapidly growing market.”

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCQB: SGSI) is a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions. Spectrum’s highly scalable platform model, proven out through engagements with tier-1 network operators in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, uniquely allows for the bundling of disparate services with a single provider, simplifying network deployment and maintenance with a comprehensive, cost-competitive one-stop-shop solution. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at https://spectrumglobalsolutions.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.