Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

LONGWOOD, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTC: SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions and professional services to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, today announces that in the last two weeks it has received over $1.6 million in new contract awards to support carrier network upgrades.

"These new orders show an acceleration of the growth we have predicted for this year,” stated Spectrum CEO Roger Ponder. “This growth in opportunities, when coupled with the unique solutions and technology brought to market through our pending WaveTech merger has us very excited for the future of our Company.”

The Board approved an amended 14C that provides the current and future Board with the flexibility to address any NASDAQ up listing requirements that are associated with price. It is still the Board’s intention to limit the actual size of the reverse to achieve what is desired for a successful up listing.

As previously announced , Spectrum Global’s and WaveTech Global Inc. will create a consolidated entity valued at more than $130 million and will seek approval for up listing to the Nasdaq as soon as practicable.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and TNS. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

About WaveTech Global

WaveTech is a global next generation energy management company that specializes in asset lifecycle extension, intellectual property development, and implementation services. The Company offers a global portfolio of end-to-end energy optimization and lifecycle management solutions developed from proprietary intellectual property, engineered systems, and operational expertise. WaveTech’s extensive suite of products include power asset life extension, operational servicing and automation, lifetime cost reduction, and real-time heterogeneous power source switching. Additional information regarding WaveTech may be found on WaveTech’s website at www.WaveTechGlobal.com

