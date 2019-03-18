Log in
SpeeDx Distribution Network Expands to the Middle East

03/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies new distributor for Gulf Cooperation Council

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd. have announced signing new partners Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies LLC for distribution of ResistancePlus® and PlexPCR® tests across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005280/en/

SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests combine detection of infection with genetic markers linked to antibiotic ...

SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests combine detection of infection with genetic markers linked to antibiotic resistance. Tests include ResistancePlus GC (pictured) for Neisseria gonorrhoeae detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility, and ResistancePlus MG for Mycoplasma genitalium detection with genetic markers for azithromycin resistance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Al Zahrawi Medical are the leading medical and diagnostic suppliers in the region and will be the perfect partner to expand our business into the GCC,” says Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Our products address the global issues of antibiotic resistance and reproductive health. With this deal we are pleased that even more laboratories will now be able to access our ResistancePlus tests for Mycoplasma genitalium and gonorrhoea to bring Resistance Guided Therapy to patients worldwide.”

The SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests provide valuable information, combining detection of infection with genetic markers linked to antibiotic resistance – empowering clinicians to make informed treatment decisions. Resistance Guided Therapy has been heralded as a major breakthrough for the management of bacterial infections, providing information to treating clinicians on the infection’s susceptibility or resistance status to common frontline antibiotics, improving cure rates, and reducing overall health costs.1,2

ResistancePlus GC* combines Neisseria gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility, ResistancePlus MG* simultaneously detects Mycoplasma genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance. SpeeDx also plans to release a new ResistancePlus MG test for resistance markers linked to second-line antibiotic treatment failure, as well as a ResistancePlus MP test for Mycoplasma pneumoniae and macrolide resistance markers. The SpeeDx portfolio also includes PlexPCR VHS - a multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema pallidum (syphilis), and PlexPCR HSV-1, 2 & VZV - multiplex herpes virus panel.

* not available in the U.S.

References:
1. O’Neill J. The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance. May 2016:35
2. Read TRH. et al CID June 5 2018 doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciy477.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers and is currently conducting clinical trials for FDA clearance in 2019. SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.
For more information about SpeeDx please see: http://plexpcr.com


© Business Wire 2019
