SpeeDx Increase European Distribution Network

SpeeDx have announced signing two new distribution partners, creating
comprehensive access for customers to market-leading SpeeDx ResistancePlus®
and PlexPCR® tests across Europe. AB
ANALITICA will distribute throughout Italy and Immuno Diagnostic Oy will
cover Finland.
“Our new distribution partners have strong sales presence in their
regions and close working relationships with the key customers that are
interested in our solutions,” says Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Antibiotic
resistance in sexually transmitted diseases is a top concern for
authorities and testing bodies across Europe, and now more laboratories
can access our ResistancePlus tests for Mycoplasma genitalium and
gonorrhoea to help address the real need for Resistance Guided Therapy.”
The SpeeDx ResistancePlus portfolio includes ResistancePlus
GC* (CE-IVD) - the first commercially available test that combines Neisseria
gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin
susceptibility. ResistancePlus GC enables stewardship of
last-line antibiotic treatments by directing therapy towards
ciprofloxacin when appropriate. Ciprofloxacin is a simple oral
antibiotic, and surveillance data indicates it is still effective for up
to 70% of gonorrhoea infections.1-4 The market-leading ResistancePlus
MG assay from SpeeDx simultaneously detects Mycoplasma
genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance, with
demonstrated clinical outcomes of increased patient cure rate up to 92%
compared with 40% cure rates when using MG-detection-only testing.5
SpeeDx also plans to release a new ResistancePlus MG
test for resistance markers linked to second-line antibiotic treatment
failure.
The SpeeDx portfolio also includes PlexPCR VHS - a
multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema
pallidum (syphilis). Further tests in the PlexPCRportfolioinclude plans for a comprehensive multiplex panel for respiratory
virus testing as well as a respiratory bacterial infection testing
solution.
*available where CE-mark is accepted, not available in the U.S. or A.U.
About SpeeDx
Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with
offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx
specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple
detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient
management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR)
technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming
strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of
infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and
antimicrobial resistance markers and is currently conducting clinical
trials for FDA clearance in 2019. SpeeDx ResistancePlus
tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by
empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.
For
more information about SpeeDx please see: http://plexpcr.com
