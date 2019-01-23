Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpeeDx Increase European Distribution Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:01am EST

Comprehensive coverage achieved with signing of AB ANALITICA and Immuno Diagnostic Oy

SpeeDx have announced signing two new distribution partners, creating comprehensive access for customers to market-leading SpeeDx ResistancePlus® and PlexPCR® tests across Europe. AB ANALITICA will distribute throughout Italy and Immuno Diagnostic Oy will cover Finland.

“Our new distribution partners have strong sales presence in their regions and close working relationships with the key customers that are interested in our solutions,” says Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Antibiotic resistance in sexually transmitted diseases is a top concern for authorities and testing bodies across Europe, and now more laboratories can access our ResistancePlus tests for Mycoplasma genitalium and gonorrhoea to help address the real need for Resistance Guided Therapy.”

The SpeeDx ResistancePlus portfolio includes ResistancePlus GC* (CE-IVD) - the first commercially available test that combines Neisseria gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility. ResistancePlus GC enables stewardship of last-line antibiotic treatments by directing therapy towards ciprofloxacin when appropriate. Ciprofloxacin is a simple oral antibiotic, and surveillance data indicates it is still effective for up to 70% of gonorrhoea infections.1-4 The market-leading ResistancePlus MG assay from SpeeDx simultaneously detects Mycoplasma genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance, with demonstrated clinical outcomes of increased patient cure rate up to 92% compared with 40% cure rates when using MG-detection-only testing.5 SpeeDx also plans to release a new ResistancePlus MG test for resistance markers linked to second-line antibiotic treatment failure.

The SpeeDx portfolio also includes PlexPCR VHS - a multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema pallidum (syphilis). Further tests in the PlexPCRportfolioinclude plans for a comprehensive multiplex panel for respiratory virus testing as well as a respiratory bacterial infection testing solution.

*available where CE-mark is accepted, not available in the U.S. or A.U.

References:
1. Harris SR et al. Lancet Infect Dis Published online May 15th 2018.
2. Lahra MM et al. Australian Gonococcal Surveillance Programme annual report, 2015
3. Heffernan H et al. Antimicrobial resistance and molecular epidemiology of gonococci in NZ, 2014-5
4. Kirkcaldy RD et al. MMWR Surveillance Summaries July 15, 2016 / 65(7);1–19
5. Read TRH. et al CID June 5 2018 doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciy477.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers and is currently conducting clinical trials for FDA clearance in 2019. SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.
For more information about SpeeDx please see: http://plexpcr.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aCHERRY PUBL : Yggdrasil agrees slots content deal with GVC's Ladbrokes, Coral and Gala brands
AQ
04:01aEVLI PANKKI OYJ : Bank Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2018
AQ
04:01aNOBIA : Invitation to presentation of year-end report
AQ
04:01aNEXT STOP : Cardiff Parkway
AQ
04:01aORACLE : Furniture Start-up MYCS Relies on Oracle NetSuite for Expanding Business Abroad
PR
04:01aClearCourse Partnership Acquires Direct Debit Services Supplier Clear Direct Debit
BU
04:01aZeevo Group Expands High-Quality, Customized Training to Bolster Full Suite of Support for Clients
BU
04:01aAddiction Policy Forum Massachusetts State Chapter Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Those Lost to Drug Overdose
GL
04:01aGSMA : Announces Nominees for 2019 GLOMO Awards
BU
04:01aFellow Finance expands to Denmark
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : 2018 profit misses estimates as growth slows, shares dive
5DEUTSCHE BANK : Fed Launches Probe Into Deutsche Bank Over Danske Money -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.