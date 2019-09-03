Speech Processing Solutions: Best-in-Class Recording Quality for the Instagram and Vlogging Generation

The new range of Philips VoiceTracer audio recorders can be managed via a smartphone app and comes with speech recognition software

Speech Processing Solutions, the market leader in professional dictation, has just launched their latest range of Philips audio recording devices and speech recognition software. The new Philips VoiceTracers pair exceptional audio quality with unprecedented ease of use and instant sharing options.

A dedicated recording device that talks with the smartphone

Time and time again it has been proven that a dedicated recording device has many advantages over recording with the smartphone which has limited battery life, inferior microphone capabilities and needs to handle many other functions such as calls that would interrupt the recording. On the other hand, the smartphone allows the immediate sharing of content. To now offer the best of both worlds, most of the new Philips VoiceTracer come with an app that not only allows users to control their recorder from a distance but also allows sharing the recording in an instant. Users can start and stop recordings via the app and transfer their them straight from their Philips VoiceTracer to their smartphone via their phone’s Wi-Fi hotspot. There is no need to attach the recorder to the PC with a cable anymore. The app is free of charge and available for iOS and Android.

Perfect sound for videos and vlogs

The new Philips VoiceTracers come with advanced microphones which enable users to achieve best-in-class audio recording quality. Each device has a powerful battery which lasts up to 36 recording hours and is engineered to perfectly suit the user’s individual recording needs, whether they want to record notes, interviews, lectures, meetings, music or videos. Smart recording functions and selectable scenes make it even easier to achieve outstanding audio results.

In addition, the new Philips VoiceTracer DVT7110 for videos enables content creators to use the audio recorder as an external microphone to create crisp sound for their footage.

“YouTubers who want to take their video productions to the next level can even attach the recorder directly to their camera using the included hot shoe mount and use the windscreen when recording outside”, explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Philips puts an end to tedious typing

The new range also features the new Philips VoiceTracer Speech Recognition Software DVT2805, which instantly transcribes users’ documents with an accuracy rate of up to 99%.

“Turning voice into text has never been easier. And as speaking is at least three times quicker than typing the documents yourself, the software will save you a lot of valuable time. Simply record your notes and let the software do the work for you”, adds Dr. Brauner. The smart algorithm even learns from corrections the user makes to transcribed text. This means the more a user takes advantage of the software, the more accurate their results become over time. The Philips VoiceTracer Speech Recognition Software is supported by all new DVT models and is also available as a bundle.

All models are available in stores from September 2019. To find out more, visit: www.voicetracer.com

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include workflow and speech recognition software, as well as hardware products. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks. Increased focus boosts productivity, leading to higher profits and customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

