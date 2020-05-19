Speech by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban within the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, "Ora prim-ministrului”, debate on the „Measures to relaunch(...)

[Check against delivery]

Ludovic Orban: Mr President, Members of the Chamber of Deputies, perhaps the previous speaker has not lived in Romania lately and has not seen what happened here over the last months. Concerning restrictions regarding economic activities, restrictions imposed by authorities were prompted by the risk posed by virus to life and health of people, and these restrictions compared to other countries, were limited ones. Most companies from Romania, most activity areas are still functional. The best proof for this you can see in data and data shows that Romania had the largest economic growth in the first trimester.

You can see from the second-trimester data, compared to other countries, that the economic situation in Romania is by far not so serious as some attempt to present it. We did not halt the activity on any construction yard, and this can be seen in the structure of the economic growth, when we registered diminution of certain activity areas, maintaining the economic growth was due to funding constructions, especially constructions which are funded from the budget, both public investments covered from the state budget, and the PNDL investments, and local investments.

Concerning the tens of thousands of companies with loans payment suspended, the emergency ordinance issued by the Government and in place, allows the companies to defer the loans rates payment. The Government Ordinance issued by the Cabinet I am leading, on rates payment suspension for nine months, until the end of the year, stipulates the largest addressability of measure, compared to other European countries and allows the largest number of companies and individuals to appeal to this incentive, regarding rates payment suspension.

Concerning the Horeca sector, I attended some time ago a meeting with Horeca sector, in which I talked to some people who understand the realities and who, despite some public statements, they understood the openness to the dialogue of the Government I am leading, and we established a series of things that we still do. We have already taken some measures: the special tax, which is paid by HoReCa, has not been paid during this period and will not be paid again. By emergency ordinance, we have given an incentive to local authorities to exempt from paying the public domain occupation tax and to reduce the building tax if the buildings are rented or leased from public spaces. We have also provided great help - and here I am telling you that over 120,000 employees in the HoReCa sector have benefited from the furlough payment. But I would like to refer less to the past and especially in front of a speaker who refuses to see reality. I will refer to the future, because it is important how we rebuild the Romanian economy and, especially, how we rebuild it in a healthy way.

To date, a model of economic growth has been applied that has been based on stimulating economic growth by artificially increasing demand, consumption, a model that has limits, a model that has led us to serious economic imbalances, a model that has brought us to a state of dependence of the Romanian economy including in fundamental fields, such as agriculture, on imports, because there has never been a plan just as we want to put into practice, namely a plan to be based on a very simple principle: to produce in Romania what can be produced in Romania, for the Government to be the partner of each investor that wants to carry out investments in Romania, which can truly generate production in Romania.

We are, for example, in agriculture, we are dependent on imports on almost everything that means inputs, from fertilizers, Romania has 700 million euros deficit in the trade balance on fertilizers, although Romania has excelled in petrochemicals, in the conditions in which we have gas, and it is known that the worst form of gas use is to burn it, whereas the most efficient form of gas use is to process it in the petrochemical industry. We are dependent on almost everything that means, from seeds to ... not even breeding farms for pigs, for birds were built during all this period when PNL has not been in office, but accidentally and for a very short period of time, it played a secondary role, during your term as prime minister, Mr Ponta.

I will tell you briefly because the time given to me is limited, but I will express myself to the Romanian citizens in more detail. We are preparing a plan of economic reconstruction on a healthy basis, which should put investments first, because the healthy growth must be based on investments, innovation, implementation of innovation results, on increasing competitiveness, processing in the Romanian economy of the value-added that we achieve in the Romanian economy, and not to maintain it in the state we found, with agriculture deficit as we rank fifth as an agricultural area and we export 70 percent bulk cereals and live animals, with minimum added value, and even so, 85 percent of this added value, do not go to the pockets of farmers and animal breeders, but to the pockets of those who speculated the lack of funding of the Romanian agriculture, the dependence of the Romanian farmer on the input systems and the outputs systems that worked at world level.

I think we have copper in Romania and we need to use it in a smart way, not to export in China what we export today. We should have the capacity to produce copper bars, to have the capacity to use these copper bars to generate value-added products.

We are developing a comprehensive investment support scheme. There has never been a project in Romania as ambitious as our project. We want to earmark huge amounts for public investments in transport, energy, healthcare infrastructure. Concerning healthcare infrastructure, after five years, when nothing was done, we signed in six months the funding contracts for regional hospitals. I do not tell you of other investment procedures in transport infrastructure which have been blocked so far only because some would not get along with the builders, who to win auctions. We will establish this week a loan guarantee scheme for the companies that cannot apply for SMEs Invest, and regarding this program, do not follow only the media information. There are currently almost 5,000 loans approved, and their number is increasing. The only thing you need to know is that between the moment a bank gives its consent on approving a loan, and the signing of a loan agreement, it is necessary to sign a contract based on a business plan if it is about investment or data to be established by the company that needs the respective loan.(...)

The guarantee scheme of the loan between companies, to streamline the money flow between companies and block the mechanism whereby a company with problems can affect all network companies; the scheme for guaranteeing factoring, payment instruments, such as bills of exchange, promissory notes, export letters of credit precisely to support financially; a state aid scheme for Greenfield investments, in which not even the money allocated in previous budgets for grassland investments, which Romania needs, has been consumed, especially given that there is a tendency to relocate both from China, as well as from Great Britain.

We have identified financial resources, almost 2 billion euro at present, in order to generate programmes to support SMEs in investment projects and 300 million euro capital for restarting the companies which have been affected, HORECA included, making an investment fund, but not guaranteeing with the shares of state-owned companies, but an investment fund on the model in which the Poles built an investment fund that was used enormously for economic development, companies growth, internationalization of companies and the same scheme we must use through a real investment fund which must include private capital, and in which the management should not be provided by political tricksters, but should be provided by people who know how to allocate financial resources to support investments. I conclude by telling you that we are thinking including of employment schemes, ample programs of workforce employment, redundant workforce.

Our estimate is that 800,000 Romanians are seeking jobs. We will have to use all instruments we have available, either through the SURE program or the weigh instrument /.../ Tools are needed for support or the payment of salaries for the ones who re-employ those who are put on furlough and for those who hire job seekers. Thank you.