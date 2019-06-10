Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Speed Apparel : Announcements and Notices - - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SPEED APPAREL HOLDING LIMITED

尚捷集團控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8183)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Speed Apparel Holding Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company at www.speedapparel.com.hk.

- 1 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 March 2019, the audited operating results of the Group are as follows:

  • Revenue of approximately HK$433.0 million was recorded for the year ended 31 March 2019;
  • Profit after taxation for the year ended 31 March 2019 amounted to approximately HK$27.2 million;
  • Basic earnings per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 based on weighted average number of 500,000,000 ordinary shares was approximately 5.5 HK cents; and
  • The Directors proposed the payment of a final dividend of 1.6 HK cents per share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

- 2 -

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with comparative audited figures for the preceding financial year as follows:

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4 & 6

433,004

390,423

Cost of sales

(349,535)

(325,955)

Gross profit

83,469

64,468

Interest income

486

258

Other income

5

655

1,941

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,789)

(23,497)

Administrative expenses

(23,987)

(23,130)

Profit from operations

32,834

20,040

Listing expenses

-

(2,580)

Finance costs

(111)

(151)

Profit before tax

32,723

17,309

Income tax expense

7

(5,489)

(3,225)

Profit for the year

8

27,234

14,084

Other comprehensive (expense) income:

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(112)

149

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(112)

149

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable

to owners of the Company

27,122

14,233

Earnings per share

10

Basic and diluted (HK cents)

5.45

2.94

- 3 -

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,537

1,680

Deferred tax asset

-

7

3,537

1,687

Current assets

Inventories

4,443

5,767

Trade and bills receivables

11

23,268

9,219

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

20,339

4,490

Pledged bank deposits

14,925

15,864

Bank and cash balances

77,688

83,350

140,663

118,690

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

29,014

26,884

Tax payable

2,835

818

Finance lease payable

128

122

31,977

27,824

Net current assets

108,686

90,866

Total assets less current liabilities

112,223

92,553

Non-current liabilities

Finance lease payable

134

262

Deferred tax liability

176

-

310

262

NET ASSETS

111,913

92,291

Capital and reserves

Share capital

13

5,000

5,000

Reserves

106,913

87,291

TOTAL EQUITY

111,913

92,291

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company and registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands on 19 November 2015. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is Flat A, 17/F., Gemstar Tower, 23 Man Lok Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The shares of the Company have been listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange since 31 May 2017 (stock code: 8183).
    The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of apparel supply chain management service selling knitwear apparel products to its customers.
    In the opinion of the Directors of the Company, the immediate and ultimate holding company is Speed Development Co. Ltd, a limited liability company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and Mr. Chan Wing Kai ("Mr. Chan") is the ultimate controlling party of the Company.
  2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
    In the current year, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRSs") issued by The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 April 2018. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies, presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements and amounts reported for the current year and prior years.
    The Group has not applied the new HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The application of these new HKFRSs will not have material impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
  3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HKFRSs, the applicable disclosures required by the GEM Listing Rules and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
    The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain key assumptions and estimates. It also requires the Directors to exercise its judgements in the process of applying the accounting policies.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Speed Apparel Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29aKumba Iron Ore provides details of tailings dams
AQ
11:29aJUST IN : JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing
AQ
11:29aChurch of England raises pressure on safety concerns
AQ
11:29aJUST IN : JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing
AQ
11:28aBIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Rights Offering in Support of Ongoing Pivotal, Clinical Efficacy Phase 3 Trial of the M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine and Scale Up of Manufacturing Process
PU
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump Talks China, Mexico And Big Tech In CNBC Interview
PU
11:28aALEXANDER MINING : Notice of GM
PU
11:28aCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Earns Editor's Choice™ Award for Community Commitment
PU
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK PM Candidate Gove Says Brexit Must Be Honoured
PU
11:28aSHUTTERFLY OPTION ALERT : Jun 21 $52.5 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.5 vs 9840 OI; Earnings 8/6 After Close [est] Ref=$51.36
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
2APPLE : TRUMP SAYS UNITED TECH, RAYTHEON DEAL MAY HURT COMPETITION: CNBC
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : extends commitment to network security for the 5G world
5GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About