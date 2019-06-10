|
Speed Apparel : Announcements and Notices - - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
06/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SPEED APPAREL HOLDING LIMITED
尚捷集團控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8183)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Speed Apparel Holding Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the website of the Company at www.speedapparel.com.hk.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended 31 March 2019, the audited operating results of the Group are as follows:
-
Revenue of approximately HK$433.0 million was recorded for the year ended 31 March 2019;
-
Profit after taxation for the year ended 31 March 2019 amounted to approximately HK$27.2 million;
-
Basic earnings per share for the year ended 31 March 2019 based on weighted average number of 500,000,000 ordinary shares was approximately 5.5 HK cents; and
-
The Directors proposed the payment of a final dividend of 1.6 HK cents per share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with comparative audited figures for the preceding financial year as follows:
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4 & 6
|
433,004
|
390,423
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(349,535)
|
(325,955)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
83,469
|
|
64,468
|
Interest income
|
|
486
|
|
258
|
Other income
|
5
|
655
|
|
1,941
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(27,789)
|
(23,497)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(23,987)
|
(23,130)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from operations
|
|
32,834
|
|
20,040
|
Listing expenses
|
|
-
|
(2,580)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(111)
|
(151)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
32,723
|
|
17,309
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(5,489)
|
(3,225)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
8
|
27,234
|
|
14,084
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
|
(112)
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year
|
|
(112)
|
149
|
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of the Company
|
|
27,122
|
|
14,233
|
Earnings per share
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (HK cents)
|
|
5.45
|
|
2.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
3,537
|
1,680
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
-
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,537
|
|
1,687
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
4,443
|
|
5,767
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
11
|
23,268
|
|
9,219
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
20,339
|
|
4,490
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
14,925
|
|
15,864
|
Bank and cash balances
|
|
77,688
|
|
83,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140,663
|
|
118,690
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
29,014
|
|
26,884
|
Tax payable
|
|
2,835
|
|
818
|
Finance lease payable
|
|
128
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,977
|
|
27,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current assets
|
|
108,686
|
|
90,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
112,223
|
|
92,553
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance lease payable
|
|
134
|
|
262
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
176
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
111,913
|
|
92,291
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
Reserves
|
|
106,913
|
|
87,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
111,913
|
|
92,291
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company and registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands on 19 November 2015. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is Flat A, 17/F., Gemstar Tower, 23 Man Lok Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The shares of the Company have been listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange since 31 May 2017 (stock code: 8183).
The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of apparel supply chain management service selling knitwear apparel products to its customers.
In the opinion of the Directors of the Company, the immediate and ultimate holding company is Speed Development Co. Ltd, a limited liability company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and Mr. Chan Wing Kai ("Mr. Chan") is the ultimate controlling party of the Company.
-
ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
In the current year, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRSs") issued by The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 April 2018. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies, presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements and amounts reported for the current year and prior years.
The Group has not applied the new HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The application of these new HKFRSs will not have material impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
-
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with HKFRSs, the applicable disclosures required by the GEM Listing Rules and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.
The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain key assumptions and estimates. It also requires the Directors to exercise its judgements in the process of applying the accounting policies.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Speed Apparel Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:12:02 UTC
|
|