Speed Apparel : Announcements and Notices - - CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

SPEED APPAREL HOLDING LIMITED

尚捷集團控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8183)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Speed Apparel Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

